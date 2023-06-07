"New Spiderman hits different": Jared Leto climbing German hotel wall without harness sparks hilarious reactions online 

Actor Jared Leto recently shocked social media users when a recent video of the actor climbing the stone wall of a hotel in Germany without a harness surfaced online. On June 5, 2023, the 51-year-old was captured scaling the wall of the Hotel De Rome in Berlin, wearing a black tee with a pair of joggers.

In the videos shared on social media, a number of onlookers can be seen watching Jared Leto perform the stunt. He climbed a few feet off the ground and reached the hotel balcony, and ultimately came back down. While the reason behind his actions was unclear, the videos did spark hilarious reactions on social media.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Jared Leto is currently climbing a hotel wall in Berlin.

Jared Leto is currently climbing a hotel wall in Berlin.https://t.co/CkvcNsYWGG

As the video went viral, one netizen hilariously deemed Leto the "New Spiderman."

Social media users share hilarious reactions as the Morbius actor was seen climbing the wall of a hotel in Berlin, Germany. (Image via Twitter)

Jared Leto’s video of climbing a hotel wall in Berlin sets social media abuzz

Jared Leto, the popular actor and musician, has once again managed to captivate the attention of social media users as a video of him scaling a hotel wall in Berlin has surfaced online, leaving netizens both baffled and amused.

While the video initially seems to have been shared on TikTok, a few Twitter accounts, like @FilmUpdates, uploaded the same on social media. These posts drew a flurry of hilarious comments from netizens. Some even seemed to be roasting Leto in their tweets.

At the same time, Jared Leto has not responded to the video and has not yet revealed why he was climbing the hotel wall. However, many fans and followers speculated that it may have been for some promotion, or collaboration with a brand, as a few people can also be seen recording the video of the stunt being performed by the actor.

