"Next up Tennessee": Internet reacts as enforcement of Florida's anti-drag law is blocked by Supreme Court

On Thursday, November 16, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Florida's attempt to enforce the anti-drag law. The law actually targets drag show performances. The court decided as the opponents claimed that the law unconstitutionally restricts free speech.

After lower courts banned the law statewide, the court, with three conservatives dissenting, denied an emergency plea from Florida officials to enforce the law.

A Florida district court judge banned the bill in June, ruling that it was unconstitutionally vague and probably violated the rights to free expression and fair process guaranteed by the Constitution.

As per Out South Florida, after Florida's emergency request for a stay of the district court's injunction was denied by the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the state filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking relief.

This news was first uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Antonio Arellano.

Internet dwellers react as Florida's anti-drag law is blocked from getting enforced on the citizens

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that the Florida anti-drag law restricting drag shows will not be enforced, striking a blow to a significant initiative supported by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The issue concerns a bill DeSantis signed into law earlier this year that attempts to limit drag performances at venues with kids. Bringing a youngster to what the state defines as "s*xually explicit live performances" is illegal in Florida.

This year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law. DeSantis also ratified the bill that limits access to healthcare for transgender individuals.

However, the bill was contested and legally challenged. The legal challenge was initiated by Hamburger Mary's, an Orlando restaurant and bar that offers family-friendly drag shows, comedic sketches, dancing, and acts that aren't age-restricted.

Addressing the law, the lawyers of the restaurants stated in the official court documents:

"The concerts are not harmful to minors but likely still run afoul of the act due to its overbreadth and vagueness".

As soon as the news got out, some internet users took to the X post to react positively to the same.

However, not everyone reacted so positively. This news sparked outrage among many X users. They flooded the comment section with their criticism as they do not support the decision.

What is Florida's anti-drag law?

The anti-drag states that permitting a minor to attend what the state defines as "s*xually explicit live performances" is illegal in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed the Protection of Children Act into law in 2023. According to Scotus, taking a kid to "adult live performances," which are described by law:

"as those that involve the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation g*nitals or br**sts”, among other things, is a misdemeanor."

Additionally, as per the anti-drag law, it has also been stated that restaurants and other places that break the law risk revoking their licenses or facing criminal proceedings.

Earlier this year, DeSantis, who is a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, signed several bills that took extreme measures and targeted LGBTQ+ rights. As per USA Today, the governor declared in a statement issued when he signed the act that Florida will become a "citadel of normalcy" while the rest of the globe "goes mad."