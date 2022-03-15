“My wife probably wouldn’t love that idea”: Nicki Minaj explains why YEEZY collab was dropped by Kanye West

Versatile rapper and actress Nicki Minaj recently spilled the beans and explained the reasons behind the YEEZY collab’s rejection by Kanye West. The partnership, once likely to happen, never kicked in.

The Do We Have A Problem hitmaker threw light on these reasons during her interview with Joe Budden on March 9.

Minaj revealed that in 2019, she initiated a discussion with Ye after acknowledging the success of her “Fendi Prints On” edition, released in the same year. However, Kanye refused to help Nicki with her fashion line.

All about Nicki Minaj’s YEEZY collab revelations

According to Nicki’s disclosure, Kanye refused the idea of joining hands with Nicki for the YEEZY collab, which was earlier offered for discussion. The Bussin singer quoted Ye as saying:

“My wife probably wouldn’t love that idea.”

This discussion occurred in 2019 when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were in wedlock. It was during this time that Ye didn’t find it fit to enter into any partnership with the songstress, thinking of his then-wife.

Nicki described how much respect she had for the Donda singer in her interview. She further commented that West believed that he would prefer to give any such opportunity first to his wife over anyone else.

She recalled his words:

“If I was doing a female version of Yeezy, it should probably go to my wife.”

In response, Nicki Minaj made serious references to the alleviation of other black creators in the fashion industry and commented:

“We have to be careful when we say things. Kanye was very vocal about the fashion industry not letting him in at one time. So if a Black female rapper, who you know has just shown herself to be sellable in the space, then when I come to you as a Black man that I look up to, I’m doing that because you inspired me.”

The 39-year-old expressed that Ye was her inspiration, and following his path, she also desired to step into the fashion world. Nicki went back to when West was making his way in the fashion industry through stormy seas.

While talking about this, Nicki Minaj also made it clear that Kim Kardashian was away when the two were holding the conversation above.

In recent years, West’s YEEZY has partnered with major fashion labels, including GAP and Balenciaga, rather than collaborating with Minaj or Kardashian.

