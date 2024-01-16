Niecy Nash-Betts pays tribute to 'unheard' and 'over-policed' Black and Brown women at the 2024 Emmys

Actress Niecy Nash-Betts is renowned for giving her all in whatever role she takes. She owned the stage when she received the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, for her performance in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

There was Hollywood glitz and glamour at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, but there was also a powerful social justice message and an examination of how Black and Brown women are policed.

In an emotional speech, she dedicated the award to:

"Every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard but over-policed”

As people watched the 2024 Emmys, they saw that glamour had now met advocacy. It highlights how the industry is all about social issues while also celebrating artistic excellence.

Niecy Nash-Betts acknowledges the wins and self-belief

Niecy Nash-Betts went up on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to accept her award. She started her acceptance speech by thanking Ryan Murphy, Evan Peters, and her wife Jessica Betts.

However, Nash-Betts didn't shy away from acknowledging her role in her success. Capturing the essence of self-belief and resilience that defines her journey, she said,

"And you know who I want to thank? I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do."

Niecy Nash-Betts makes a serious note on 'over-policing' at the Emmys

As she started her speech, Niecy Nash-Betts was all pumped up. But then, she switched gears and got real, tackling the urgent problems of systemic racism and over-policing.

Playing Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix limited series, she honored all the Black and Brown ladies who have been ignored and unfairly targeted by the police force.

Niecy Nash-Betts wanted to shed light on the challenges experienced by real people like Glenda Cleveland, Sandra Bland, and Breonna Taylor, and that's why she dedicated her award to them.

Niecy Nash-Betts dedicated her award to over-policed women (Image via Instagram/@niecynash1)

In a passionate declaration, she asserted:

"As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I'ma do it 'til the day I die."

During the 2024 Emmys, Niecy Nash-Betts didn't just win an award, she also became an advocate for social change.

Her honor to the unheard voices and fight against over-policing went way beyond the stage, adding to a night where famous Hollywood stars spoke up about what's happening in the world.

More about Niecy Nash's role in the Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Niecy Nash-Betts plays Glenda Cleveland, a nosy neighbor inspired by Dahmer's actual neighbor, Pamela Bass, in the Netflix series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Glenda is a determined character who tries to inform the police about Dahmer's horrifying actions. Sadly, her attempts are constantly brushed off, showing the unequal power dynamics and racial prejudices.

Nash-Betts has been getting a lot of love for her amazing performance, just like when she got nominated for an Emmy in 2019. She's committed to doing justice to Cleveland's legacy, shining a light on the character's forgotten challenges.

RuPaul joins Niecy Nash at the Emmys 2024, SAG-AFTRA strikes honored too

Niecy Nash-Betts wasn't the only one who took the Emmy stage to shed light on societal problems. When RuPaul's Drag Race won its eighth Emmy for the reality competition show, RuPaul took the opportunity to talk about the backlash from conservative groups against drag and drag performers.

Advocating for the power of knowledge, RuPaul declared:

"If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her, because knowledge is power."

This strong statement encouraged everyone to push back against any efforts to limit empowerment.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Image via IMDb)

Meanwhile, the Emmys also gave viewers a chance to look back on the Hollywood strikes that happened last year.

While giving her acceptance speech for writing for a variety series, Joanna Rothkopf from Last Week Tonight With John Oliver thanked everyone for the amazing support they received during the writers' strike. This acknowledgment showed how the industry had each other's backs and was supportive, with executive producers and industry unions providing support during a tough period.

For those who missed the live broadcast of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, catch up on the important speeches and memorable moments by visiting the official Emmy website or using streaming services that provide on-demand access.