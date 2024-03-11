"No Angus Cloud tribute at the Oscars": Euphoria star snubbed from In Memoriam list, enraging fans

Fans of Angus Cloud, the late Euphoria actor, were enraged when his name was snubbed from the In Memoriam list at Oscars 2024 on Sunday night. The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars is widely considered the most emotional moment of the awards, and Oscars 2024 was no exception to that rule.

The absence of Angus Cloud’s name from the In Memoriam led to an uproar on social media. Cloud was well-recognized for his portrayal of Fezco in the HBO series, Euphoria.

Angus Cloud was found dead in his family house in California on July 31, 2023, with the cause of his death being an accidental multiple drug overdose.

Enraged fans took to X to speak about Angus Cloud’s name being snubbed from the Oscars’ In Memoriam

The In Memoriam at this year’s Oscars began by remembering Alexai Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, who passed away earlier this year. Alexai was profiled in the Oscars’ last year documentary feature winner – Navalny.

A short clip of Navalny was played on the screen, where he said:

“Listen, I’ve got something very obvious to tell you. You’re not allowed to give up. If they decide to kill me, it means that we’re incredibly strong.”

Navalny’s clip was followed by his famous quote appearing on screen:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of the evil is for good people to do nothing.”

The Time Now News reported that Navalny died in prison on February 16, after a “long struggle against official corruption and the Kremlin.” Navalny’s documentary follows his political rise as Putin’s strongest opposition in Russia, an investigation into his poisoning, and subsequent imprisonment.

The In Memoriam at the Oscars 2024 was soundtracked by the father-son duo of Andrea and Matteo Bocelli singing Time to Say Goodbye.

Aside from Navalny, the other artists remembered at the Oscars were Day-O singer – Harry Belafonte, the Oscar-winning actress and politician – Glenda Jackson CBE, former boxer and American actor – Ryan O’Neal, The Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson, Robbie Robertson, A Room with a View actor – Julian Sands, and Catch-22 actor – Alan Arkin. Filmmakers like Norman Jewison and William Friedkin were also remembered in the segment.

The In Memoriam also featured several celebrated TV stars including Matthew Perry from Friends, Richard Lewis from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Andrew Braugher from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Tina Turner, and Michael Gambon.

Angus Cloud wasn’t the only late artist whose name was missed in the main segment of the In Memoriam. The names of Treat Williams, Lance Reddick, Ron Cephas Jones, Suzanne Somers, Burt Young, Norman Lear, and Terence Davies were also not included, but shown on a brief collective slide at the end.