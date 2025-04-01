Vancouver rapper bbno$ called Elon Musk a "piece of garbage" during the Juno Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Ad

The rapper was onstage to receive his TikTok Fan Choice Award at the Canadian music awards ceremony and shared appreciation for his team, family, and fans, and dished how Shawn Mendez has "really, really soft hands."

But at the end of his acceptance speech, the Vancouver rapper said:

"Also, Elon Musk is a piece of garbage."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clips of bbno$'s Juno Awards acceptance speech circulated online and earned varied reactions from netizens. One Reddit user said that the rapper's comment about the tech billionaire doesn't need a community note.

"No community Note needed," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on bbno$’s Juno Awards speech (Image via @kendragon/Reddit)

Other social media users also commented in support of bbno$, with netizens saying that, finally, someone has called out the Tesla and X CEO.

Ad

Another Reddit user also said that while they don't know anything about the Vancouver rapper, they now like him because of his Elon Musk comment.

"F**king finally someone famous saying something. It's wild how at the Grammys no one said sh*t while Musk was raising USAID and firing people randomly," a user on Reddit commented.

"His music is fantastic, been a fan for a while but this makes him even cooler. Definitely check out his music if you haven't already it's worth it," another Reddit user said.

Ad

"As a 39 year old man, I have no idea who the f*ck this is, or what a Juno award is, but I like this guy," a user on Reddit said.

However, other social media users accused bbno$ of using the awards show to diss the tech billionaire for his 15 minutes of fame. Another one defended Elon Musk from the rapper's comments, sharing that he is "changing the world."

Ad

"I guess you gotta get your fifteen minutes of fame somehow, who's ever heard of this d**chebag," a user on X commented.

"These people are straight up r**arded. No other word for it. Like Elon or not, the man is changing the world as we know it and has a mission to make human kind multi planetary. That kind seems a bit important to me," another X user said.

Ad

Rapper bbno$ dished on why he called Elon Musk a "piece of garbage" at the Juno Awards

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following his "Elon Musk is a piece of garbage" bit in his Juno Awards acceptance speech on Sunday, March 30, 2025, Vancouver rapper bbno$ revealed why he said what he said.

Speaking to the media backstage after his speech, per the outlet Vancouver is Awesome, he reportedly said that he called Musk a "piece of garbage" because if he would have said anything more explicit, the broadcast would've bleeped it out.

He also shared that his ill feelings for the tech billionaire came from a specific place. He told the outlet:

Ad

"I was kissing my friend Will Neff on a stream and we, like, broke the f**king internet doing that. The same day I did that, [Musk] Sieg heil-ed, so he can just eat a piece of sh*t... I mean, like, if anyone is Sieg heil-in in this day and age, I'm sorry guys, it's like, you don't really do that, right?"

Ad

He also noted that sometimes, people have to say what they feel, and his comments came from what he felt about Musk.

Elon Musk previously made headlines when he made a salute that looked like the Sieg Heil salute during Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, at Capital One Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback