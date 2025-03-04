"Nobody hit my brother but me" — Chris Rock's brother hilariously addressed Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock has recently addressed the slap incident where the former was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars 2022, saying that he was not satisfied with everything that happened. Tony said that he would like to respond to Smith in any manner if possible and shared the details in a video posted on his Instagram page on March 3, 2025.

According to Complex, Tony was performing at the Funny Bone in Virginia when he started referring to the slap incident, saying that he wants to do one thing in his life and that is to “get Will Smith.” The audience present at the venue started laughing and cheering as he continued:

“Oh yeah. Yall f*cking over. That sh*t ain’t f*cking over. I’m just laying low right now. That sh*t ain’t f*cking over. The Oscars right around the corner. We ain’t forget motherf*cking bit my brother don’t nobody hit my brother but me. Oh, nobody hit my brother but me. And even I got to clear that sh*t with Mommy first.”

Tony wrote in the caption that it was his opening monologue for the Oscars. While the clip has gone viral on different platforms, Will Smith has not shared any response so far.

For the unversed, during the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock joked about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith on stage, referring to her shaved head. He was heard saying:

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

While Will Smith was spotted laughing at the time, he went on stage a few moments later and slapped Rock, warning him to keep Jada’s name out of his mouth, as per a report by Billboard in March 2023.

Tony Rock shared what he told Chris Rock when the duo met after the slap incident

Tony said that it was wrong to hit Chris Rock and that he met his brother two days later. He shared that while he questioned Chris if he was fine, the latter responded by saying that he got slapped. Tony opened up on what he told Chris Rock as he said:

“You have not been out the hood that long. That you forgot how to slide on a motherf*cker. Every black man here, somebody coming towards you. You don’t want to conflict. You slide right? Get the f*ck out of my face. What’s wrong with you?”

Tony praised Chris by saying that he did not walk out and was standing like a “lawn jockey.” Tony even imitated Chris Rock, saying that he wanted his brother to get out of the place. Tony further stated:

“I think it’s safe to say all the people in this room that know me know there’s no f*cking way I was there. There’s no f*cking way. Because if I was there, the Oscars would have gone to a commercial and never came back. You want to change the channel? I’ve been fighting on that channel too. How is this n*gga fighting on CBS NBC Fox ABC WB?”

Notably, a month after the incident, Will Smith resigned from The Academy, based on which he won’t be nominated for the Oscars in the future, and he was also restricted from attending the award ceremony for 10 years.

Will Smith apologized for the incident through social media the same year with a statement, as per Billboard. He also said during an interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah that he was “going through something”, which won’t justify his behavior. On another occasion in 2023, Chris Rock seemingly criticized Smith while appearing on the Netflix Comedy Special, Selective Outrage!

