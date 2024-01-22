Norwich stabbing: What happened to Bartlomiej Kuczynski and woman found dead along with 2 children?

The police in Norwich have disclosed the reason for the demise of a father and a woman discovered lifeless with his two young daughters at their residence. Bartlomiej Kuczynski, aged 45, his 12-year-old daughter Jasmin, her seven-year-old sister, and a 36-year-old woman were found dead in Costessey, Norwich, on Saturday, January 20.

The police have stated that the two adults succumbed to stab wounds. Police confirmed on Sunday that while the woman died due to stab wounds to the neck, Mr. Kuczynski succumbed to a single stab wound to the neck. Norfolk Police noted that formal identification was done, and further investigations were being informed and supported by specialized officers.

The discovery of the bodies occurred at 7.15 GMT when police, conducting a welfare check, went to the property and had to force entry. The police announced that a post-mortem examination of the two daughters will be conducted on Wednesday, January 24. The identity of the woman involved is yet to be discovered.

Norwich death tragedy revelations

Police are investigating the case at Norwich (Image via Getty/@Martin Pope)

Disturbing information has unveiled the last moments of a family before their bodies were found in a residence in Costessey, near Norwich. The circumstances surrounding the demise of Bartlomiej Kuczynski, along with his 12-year-old daughter Jasmin and her seven-year-old sister, remain shrouded in mystery.

Norfolk Police have stated that they are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths. As reported by The Sun, law enforcement has also acknowledged that they have self-referred to the police watchdog. This action follows their failure to respond to a call made to the residence earlier that morning.

The police in Norwich said they had received a 999 call. As per The Sun, Mr. Kuczynski made the call at 6 am but did not receive an immediate response from the police. The motives behind his emergency call remain undisclosed at this time. Additionally, authorities have not explained their lack of response to the initial 999 call.

Four Bodies Found In House In Norwich (Image via Getty/@Martin Pope)

Officers were dispatched to the residence only after a second call was received at 7 am from an unidentified member of the public. The caller expressed concerns about the individuals inside the house. The Norwich police have chosen not to disclose the identity of this individual who alerted them to the tragic incident. This person has not spoken publicly, revealed their identity, or been named by locals in the area.

Norwich Police thoroughly investigated the crime scenes and sealed the area for two days. The police found a weapon (knife) in the backyard. It is suspected that the knife could be the murder weapon. The Norwich Police immediately sent the knife for forensics.

As per Sky News, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said:

"Following this latest development we remain satisfied no one else was involved in this incident.This latest information will only add to the distress and shock felt by members of the local community and it's why, from the outset, we've been determined to carry out detailed and methodical enquiries to make sure we fully understand how this incident has happened."

Four Bodies Found In House In Norfolk (Image via Getty)

The identity of the 36-year-old woman discovered alongside the Kuczynski family remains unconfirmed. While she is known to be 36 years old, neither the police nor the residents of Costessey, Norwich, where the bodies were found, have disclosed her name.

As per The Sun, she was a family member and was "visiting" the house at the time of her demise. Sources suggest that the girls' aunt had moved in to look after them, given that their father was dealing with mental health issues, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Nanthaka Kuczynska, also known as Nan, Mr. Kuczynski's Thai-born wife, had allegedly not been seen by neighbors for several months. Authorities confirmed that all four individuals had sustained "injuries" and characterized the incident as "isolated."

Costessey neighbors grieved upon hearing the incident

Heartbroken community members have portrayed the children as "beautiful" and "lovely sisters," expressing that they were known for being "really happy." Some people left flowers in memory of the young girls beside the police cordon surrounding their semi-detached home.

Jocelyn Atienza, Bartlomiej's neighbor, said:

"They were nice girls who were a little shy. We used to see them walking around together."

Nina Crisan, whose son was acquainted with 12-year-old Jasmin Kuczynski, fondly described her as a "very, very sweet girl" with a "calm and cool energy." Speaking to Sky News, Crisan expressed that Jasmin was "just a lovely, lovely kid" and emphasized that the incident had hit the local community of Norwich as an "absolute shock."