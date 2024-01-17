What happened to Maureen Brainard-Barnes? Story explored as Gilgo Beach suspect to be charged with fourth woman's murder

On July 14, 2007, Maureen Brainard-Barnes was reported missing by a friend to the Norwich Police Department. The Suffolk County Police Department noted that she was 25 years old at the time she went missing and was residing at 180 Prospect St. in Norwich, Connecticut.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, on December 13, 2010, Maureen was found deceased on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach. She is believed to have boarded an Amtrak train from New London, Connecticut, to Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on July 6, 2007.

ABC7 New York reported that on January 16, 2024, prosecutors in Suffolk County charged alleged 60-year-old serial killer Rex Heuermann in connection to the murder of Brainard-Barnes. Earlier, he was charged with murdering three other females, whose remains were discovered in a desolate location along the ocean near Gilgo Beach.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes is believed to be the first victim of the "Gilgo Four"

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that while in Manhattan, Maureen Brainard-Barnes resided at the Super 8 Motel at 59 West 46th St. At the time, she was 4 feet 11 inches tall and a s*x worker who advertised on Craigslist, Backpage, and other online sites. She used to advertise under the aliases Juliana or Marie.

Maureen's schedule included traveling to Manhattan for a few days to work as an escort, then returning to Connecticut. On her visits to Manhattan, she was known to stay at the Super 8, the Red Roof Inn on West 32nd Street, the Carter Hotel on West 43rd Street, and the Manhattan Hotel on 8th Avenue.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, on occasion, Maureen Brainard-Barnes would accompany another female who worked in a separate room at the same location. They may have both relied on a male acquaintance, whom they would refer to as their cousin, to accompany them.

She was traveling with a female friend on the weekend when she went missing. However, her friend returned home early, while Maureen stayed behind.

The police department mentioned that Maureen was last heard from on July 9, 2007, at 11:43 p.m. when she contacted a friend in Connecticut. Even though she usually worked from motel rooms, on the night of July 9, 2007, she reportedly informed a friend that she would be meeting someone outside the motel for an "out-call."

ABC7 New York reported that prosecutors in Suffolk County linked Rex Heuermann to Maureen's death through DNA and other evidence. His other three victims, which included Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, and Melissa Barthelemy, also worked as escorts. All four of the murder cases are altogether referred to as the "Gilgo Four," because their bodies were all located within a quarter of a mile of each other on Gilgo beach.

Fox 5 New York reported that Maureen Brainard-Barnes is believed to be the first victim of the "Gilgo Four." Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said:

"This indictment marks a change in the investigation. The grand jury investigation of the so-called 'Gilgo Four' is over…"

The New York Post reported Rex Heuermann to be a New York City architect, married, and a father of two who was apprehended in July 2023 in connection to the case.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes' family asks everyone to remember the victims

ABC7 New York reported that following court on January 16, 2024, Maureen Brainard-Barnes' family opened up about their loss. Her daughter, Nicolette Brainard-Barnes, stated:

"I was only 7 years old when my mother was murdered, her loss drastically changed the trajectory of my life, there are countless times I needed her and she was not there. I remember she read to me every night and now I can no longer remember the sound of her voice. I wish she was here today, but she was taken from us."

Maureen Brainard-Barnes' sister, Melissa Cann, said:

"I want to ask everyone to please remember the victims, Maureen, Megan, Melissa and Amber. I hope that everyone will also remember the other victims from whom charges have not been filed against any suspect."

According to the report by ABC7 New York, on January 16, 2024, a second-degree murder charge was added to Rex Heuermann's case, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was once again taken to Suffolk County jail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 6, 2024.