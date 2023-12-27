"Nostalgic Americana at its best": List of Pizza Hut Classic restaurants across the USA explored as viral tweet sparks frenzy 

Recently, global pizza restaurant chain Pizza Hut opened a series of Pizza Hut Classic features in small towns across the USA. In the images that have now gone viral, one can notice the old crimson-colored decor, the old logo, the iconic lunch buffet, and even the red cups, giving the impression that Pizza Hut is continuing its rebranding.

The pictures, which were first shared by X user Hunter Shelburne (@WGTabletop), showed the Pizza Hut Classic-themed eatery in their hometown of Hempstead, Texas, which gave a peek into original Pizza Hut designs from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

As soon as the images surfaced online, netizens were excited over the Pizza Hut Classic rendition, with many seeking that the transition happen nationwide. In this regard, an X user commented under @JackPosobiec’s tweet.

Exploring where all the Pizza Hut Classic restaurants can be found

According to Rolando Pujol, aka The Retrologist, Pizza Hut first brought back its iconic 1974 logo in 2019. Since then, it has been transitioning, including bringing back several iconic features from the past over the last few years.

These include the original logo used on the pole sign alongside the top of the red roof of the food joint. Occasionally, the pole sign also mentions the word “Classic.”

As for the interior décor, cozy red booths, checkered tablecloths, and old-school Tiffany-styled lamps have also been reintroduced. The doors now have Pizza Hut mascot Pete’s stickers displayed on them, while posters from the original Pizza Hut days are also portrayed around.

Besides, a plaque focusing on the legacy of the brand as described by Pizza Hut’s co-founder, Dan Carney, is also exhibited. Some joints even have a PAC-Man machine; all of them serve the long-discarded Pan Pizza and red cups.

On his official website, The Retrologist has even compiled a list of all the places where the Pizza Hut Classic can be found so far.

Here’s a location-wise breakdown of all the outlets:

Arkansas – Eureka Springs, Huntsville, Mountain Home Georgia – Clayton, Dahlonega, Lavonia, Royston Illinois – Eureka, Geneseo, Indiana – Paoli Iowa – Bloomfield, Keokuk, Mason City, Osceola, Perry Kentucky – Beaver Dam, Hardinsburg, Radcliff Louisiana – Bunkie, Michigan - Charlevoix, Fremont, Iron Mountain, Traverse City, Sandusky Minnesota – Bemidji, Cambridge, Hastings, Litchfield, Park Rapids, Shakopee, Spring Lake Park, Wadena Missouri – Shell Knob Montana – Anaconda New York – Potsdam North Carolina – Albemarle, Bryson City, Farmville, Edenton, Louisburg, Manteo, Monroe, Wadesboro Ohio – Alliance, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Loudonville, Mount Gilead, Ottawa, Salem, Warren Oklahoma – Bristow, Perry Pennsylvania – Tunkhannock South Carolina – Abbeville Texas – Bastrop, Carrizo Springs, Coleman, Fairfield, Fredericksburg, Gonzales, Hempstead, Hondo, Mercedes Virginia – Appomattox, Hillsville, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Onley Wisconsin – Black River Falls Wyoming – Cody, Lander

"We're back": Netizens react enthusiastically to Pizza Hut Classic

X (formerly Twitter) users were elated after coming across the nostalgic visuals of the pizza chain. Here’s how they reacted to the reintroduction of the Pizza Hut Classic.

It is noteworthy that Pizza Hut Classic has so far been restricted to small towns. It also remains unknown whether the brand intends to expand it to bigger cities across the USA and later internationally.