"Not bullying at the national level": Netizens call out White House for sharing video of Selena Gomez crying

After Selena Gomez took to Instagram to express distress over President Donald Trump’s immigration raids, the White House reacted to the same by seemingly mocking the Emilia Perez actress. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the same.

On Friday, January 31, the White House posted a video to X where they shared clips of Selena Gomez shedding tears over mass deportation. Other mothers were also seen in the video telling the singer-actress “you don’t know who you’re crying for.”

A mother, Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter was killed in Houston last year, accused the Good For You singer of being insensitive. Nungaray said:

“Seeing that video, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually genuine and real because she’s an actress.”

Another woman, Tammy Nobles, added:

“I am so happy that Trump won. I’m so glad that this is one of the first bills to help with immigration.”

Patty Morin, a mother whose 37-year-old daughter, Rachel, who was murdered in 2023, added:

“I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness.”

The video comes after Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story to shed tears and say in the now-deleted video:

“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the White House’s response to the video, with one person saying:

Several others took to Instagram to share similar sentiments of bewilderment with comments online reading:

Selena Gomez, who is Mexican-American, has been vocal about her support for immigrant rights for years now. Even during the L.A. premiere of her Oscar-nominated musical Emilia Perez, the Rare Beauty founder stated that she was standing by her “people.” Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Selena Gomez’s video also sparked a reaction from Utah politician Sam Parker, who suggested that Selena Gomez should be deported as well. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Vice President JD Vance addresses viral Selena Gomez clip

U.S. Vice President JD Vance called out Gomez while speaking with Fox News. He said:

“When Selena Gomez had her viral moment, I had people sending me photos of kids the same age as my own, who were murdered by criminal aliens in America. As an American leader, and simply as an American citizen, your compassion should always be first for your fellow citizens. That doesn’t mean you hate those from outside your borders.”

The Republican went on to add that Gomez should prioritize being compassionate over her fellow American citizens over illegal immigrants. He stated that her priority must “be the safety and well-being of Americans.”

In a matter of weeks, since Trump took office, he promised to target undocumented immigrants with mass deportations. He has since ordered a detention facility in Guantánamo Bay to house detained immigrants.

