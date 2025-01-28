Who is Mr Parker? Selena Gomez issues response to US Senate candidate over deportation jibe 

Matters got heated between former U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker and Selena Gomez after the former seemingly threatened the Rare Beauty founder with being deported. This comes after the latter took to social media to express her distress over the latest immigration policies. Parker has since taken to his X account to relentlessly slam the singer.

In a since-deleted video, Selena Gomez took to social media to share her emotions about the recent deportation policies. While shedding tears, the newly-engaged singer said:

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

In response to the same, Sam Parker took to X on January 27, 2025, opining that"

“Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she’s the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ‘87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g’parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?”

For those uninitiated, Sam Parker was a Republican Senate candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Utah in 2018. His X bio reads:

“MAGLA- Make American Government Local Again.”

Selena Gomez responds to Sam Parker's tweet

Selena Gomez, who is a third-generation Mexican American, has since taken to her Instagram account to respond to Parker's tweet. She said in a simple statement:

“Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Selena Gomez is a United States citizen who hails from Grand Prairie, Texas. She is of mixed heritage, as her father is of Mexican descent, and her mother has Italian lineage. While discussing her family background, she said in a Time magazine op-ed back in 2019:

“I feel fortunate to have been born in this country, but my family’s journey and their sacrifices remind me everyday of the importance of fighting for those who come here seeking a better life.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place star has been vocal about her support for immigrant families. In 2019, she served as the executive producer of the Netflix documentary Living Documented, which followed immigrant families that were facing deportation.

In response to Gomez's Instagram story, Sam Parker took to his X account, writing:

“Selena Gomez has responded to me. Lol.”

Prior to Gomez addressing his comments, he also took to X to create a poll where people could vote to have the actor-singer deported.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on January 26, 2025, that over 4,000 immigrants were deported into Mexican territory after Donald Trump became president. One of Trump's measures to curb illegal immigration included deploying 1,500 military troops to safeguard the border.

Mexico has also denied allowing the U.S. military to land a C-17 aircraft that was set to deport around 80 immigrants. According to The Economic Times, Mexico's Foreign Ministry explained that although they value their relationship with the U.S., allowing the flight requires close consideration.

Sam Parker continues to fight for the deportation of immigrants on his social media platforms.

