"Not the cat violin!" — Internet reacts as Alex Jones calls Jim Acosta an "unintentional comic" and re-edits his farewell video

After Jim Acosta announced his exit from CNN on Tuesday, radio host Alex Jones re-edited his farewell video and shared it on X (formerly Twitter) on January 29, 2025. In the tweet's caption, Jones described Jim as "the most famous unintentional comic."

In the video, Jones added the cat violin audio while Acosta made the announcement. After the farewell speech, Jones mocked the 53-year-old correspondent and even said that he would act like an "idiot" at Donald Trump's press conferences. Alex Jones then said:

"We are going to miss him. Kind of like Brian Steller and Oliver Darcy, but he promises he'll still be around. Yeah, like good old Don Lemon, in total obscurity."

Jones concluded that Acosta had been irrelevant to viewers for a long time, but he had only recently realized this. The video gained massive social media traction, with more than 11 million views and about 68K likes.

Here are some popular responses found on X. A user (@Ceo_Branding) tweeted:

Another user wrote:

"We won’t miss him…most of the time. I mean, his stupidity made for some good meme content."

"Hit the road Jack don't come back no more, no more," added a tweet.

"All i heard was blah blah blah blah blah, i got fired 😆🤣😂," mentioned another netizen.

Several netizens commented on Jones' post, and they appeared satisfied with Jim Acosta's decision to leave the network. A user tweeted:

"Lol, never saw his performances, but I imagine he was very good at being a clown."

"I didn’t know he was still reporting fake news he’s completely irrelevant," read a post.

"The violins are wild 🤪," wrote another netizen.

"Don't give in to the lies. Don't give in to the fear,"- said Jim Acosta while announcing his departure from CNN

American correspondent Jim Acosta opened up about his departure from the network on Tuesday. In the speech, Acosta reflected on his career and his association with CNN, which he joined back in April 2007. In his farewell message, the correspondent said:

"As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home the lesson (that) it is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant. I have always believed it’s the job of the press to hold power to account. I’ve always tried to do that at CNN and plan to go on doing it in the future."

At the conclusion of his speech, Jim Acosta added:

"Don't give in to the lies. Don't give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth. And to hope."

Amid Jim's decision to exit the network, CNN issued a statement addressing the issue. In the statement, the network highlighted how Acosta challenged authority in his decades-long career and expressed gratitude to Acosta for his "dedication and commitment" to his job.

Jim Acosta was reportedly alloted a late night slot, after which he decided to leave the network.

