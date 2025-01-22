"Don’t talk about granny that way" — Internet reacts to JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg asking whether Usha Vance was hotter than Jackie O

On Tuesday, January 21, Jack Schlossberg attracted negative criticism of his tweet regarding a comparison between Usha Vance and Jackie O's "hotness." While Usha Vance is the wife of Vice President JD Vance, Jackie O - Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis - is the late grandmother of Schlossberg - who is the grandson of the former president, John F. Kennedy.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 7 million views, and 2K retweets. Netizens have reacted to the comparison between Usha Vance and Jackie O, with one of them commenting:

"Don't talk about granny that way"

Some netizens criticized the Kennedys for their day drinking habits.

"Kennedys have always gotten away with day drinking in the past, but this points out why it’s a bad idea." - commented an X user.

"honey they’ll crucify you for this" - wrote another one.

"Jackie O didn’t survive paparazzi, redefine elegance, and elevate an entire era just for you to tweet this." - added a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others speculated if his account had been hacked.

"Did someone hijack this account? I know good and damn well Jack S isn’t putting his late Gma in a Twitter 'Hot Girl Poll'? Come on…" - replied a fourth user.

"it’s not too late to delete this" - posted a fifth one.

"It's sad state when a member of the Kennedy family is engagement farming" - commented a sixth user.

Jack Schlossberg's next tweet also elicited a reaction from the netizens. The journalist replied to a comment on his first tweet, calling himself "a literal pervert" in it. The comment Schlossberg had replied to has since been deleted, but his reply is still visible on the platform.

Some netizens reacted to the reply by implied perhaps Jack Schlossberg should seek professional help.

"Have you tried therapy sessions" - wrote an X user.

"Brother seek help" - posted a second one.

Usha Vance's citizenship will not be affected by Trump's executive order

On Monday, January 20, following his inauguration ceremony, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, one of which puts an end to birthright citizenship for children whose parents lack a legal status of citizenship in the US.

The signing led to many speculations about Usha Vance losing her citizenship in the wake of the order. However, the Times of India reports that the order would not affect Usha Vance's citizenship, because it will only be valid for those who are born in the country after 30 days from the date of the order.

Usha Vance's parents, Lakshmi and Krish Chilukuri, immigrated to the country from India in the 1980s, and have since established successful careers there. Krish is an aerospace engineer and lecturer at San Diego University, while Lakshmi is a biologist and provost at the University of California.

However, there's no specific information available about the exact date Usha Vance's parents gained American citizenship in publicly available records.

Several civil rights and immigrant advocates sued Trump following his signing, one of which was the American Civil Liberties Union.

Trump's executive order is yet to take effect

Per Indian Express, birthright citizenship is a legal principle that automatically grants citizenship to a child upon their birth in the country.

At present, two forms of birth-related citizenship are granted in the US; the first one is ancestry-based and the second is birthplace-based. The latter, also known as just soli (the 'right of the soil' in Latin), offers unrestricted citizenship based on the place of birth. This right is guaranteed by the US Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment.

However, Trump's latest executive order explains that the "privilege" of US citizenship is "a priceless and profound gift".

According to the news outlet, ending birthright citizenship would first require a constitutional amendment with a two-thirds vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as the approval by three-quarters of US states.

Since Trump's the Republicans have a majority in both Houses, the possibility of the order coming into effect is high.

Trump's intentions about citizenship and immigration have never been a secret in the country. Back in 2024, the president said in an NBC interview that he believed children of unauthorized immigrants should be deported alongside their parents, regardless of whether or not they were born in the US. He said:

"I don’t want to be breaking up families, so the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back."

