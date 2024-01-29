Who are Kyle Walker's parents? All about Michael and Tracy Walker as Man City star confesses to betraying Annie Kilner

Kyle Walker, the Manchester City star defender, opened up about suffering the pain of losing his family in a recent interview with The Sun, which was published on January 28.

The England ace, raised by Michael and Tracy Walker, readily accepted in his interview that he was the only one to blame for wrecking his family by betraying his wife, “soulmate and best friend,” Annie Kilner.

Walker’s interview comes a couple of weeks after Kilner took to social media to share the news of their separation, with Kyle having moved out of their home in Chesire. In the interview, Walker also disclosed that he was currently living alone in a rented £3 million property.

Talking about the revelation of Kyle Walker’s second love child with Lauryn Goodman, he admitted that his marriage was “all but over.” He also confessed what he did to Annie was horrible and was prepared to take full responsibility.

He said,

“My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Brief about Kyle Walker's background

Kyle Walker at the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 (Image via Getty/Francois Nel)

Kyle Walker, 33, was born on May 28, 1990, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, to Michael and Tracy Walker. His father, Michael, was originally from Jamaica, and met his mother, Tracy, a British woman, when he had moved to Britain in his 20s. The two had fallen in love almost instantly, and married soon after.

The Man City defender, being a single child, is now a father to five children, with the sixth one arriving in March 2024. Annie Kilner, Kyle’s childhood sweetheart and wife since 2021, is the mother of Walker’s three sons – Riaan, Roman, and Reign. Kilner is also currently pregnant with his fourth child.

Kyle Walker’s other two children – son Kairo and daughter whose name hasn’t been revealed yet - are with Lauryn Goodman, sister of glamour model Chloe Goodman.

Kyle Walker takes the blame for his “stupid choices” amidst Annie Kilner’s pregnancy

Enter caption Kyle Walker - left, Lauryn Goodman - right (Image via Getty/Kate Green, Jeff Spicer)

In his interview with The Sun, Kyle Walker also apologized to Annie Kilner, the mother of his 3 children, with the fourth one arriving soon.

“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt. The man that’s supposed to love, care, and be there for her, did this.”

He further said,

“There have been days in this ordeal when I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep. The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes – I owe it to everyone.”

Walker also talked about finding out about Lauryn’s second child in October 2023 and claims he “had nearly fainted” after hearing it.

As per the news outlet, Goodman had revealed the news of their second child to Walker’s pregnant wife, Kilner, over an Instagram message. A picture of Kyle on a playdate with Goodman and the two children was also allegedly forwarded later in the chat for proof.

Since then, Annie Kilner, who is pregnant, has gotten rid of her wedding band and hired Paul Lunt, Coleen Rooney's attorney. It remains to be seen if Kyle's marriage finally ends in a divorce.

