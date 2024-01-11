"I have decided to take some time away" - Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner announces split from the Manchester City star

The new year for Manchester City's Kyle Walker seems to have kicked off on the wrong foot, with his wife, Annie Kilner, officially announcing their separation. Annie took to Instagram to share the news about their split, confirming reports that had been circling the couple for a while.

The England international has been subject to several accusations of adultery in the past, with Walker allegedly having been filmed being intimate with another woman last year. Furthermore, the 33-year-old right-back has also been involved in a legal battle with Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman, who claims that Walker is the biological father of her three-year-old son.

Walker and Kilner's romantic partnership now seems to have reached its conclusion, with Annie confirming the update through social media. The English model took to Instagram to share a message, stating:

"I am posting this in response to growing recent media inquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight. Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together; I have decided to take some time away from Kyle."

The duo first locked eyes in Sheffield when Kyle was 17 and Annie 15. After befriending each other, they got closer and eventually tied the knot in December 2021. Annie and Kyle have three children together — Riaan, Roman, and Reign.

While Annie has clarified her side of the story, Kyle Walker has yet to publicly comment about his faltering marriage. His last Instagram post came a week ago, in which the Manchester City defender wished his followers a happy new year.

Manchester City talisman could soon be on his way to Real Madrid - Reports

Following a stellar debut season with the Sky Blues, Erling Haaland has continued with the same vigor this season. The Norwegian prodigy has already bagged 19 goals and provided five assists across all competitions this term.

However, he could soon be on his way to Spain, with a transfer to Real Madrid looking all the more likely now. Haaland has already purchased a property in Spain, and if reports by Spanish outlet AS are to be believed, the 23-year-old forward is eagerly eyeing a move to Madrid.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or runner-up has an active contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027. However, with Real Madrid seemingly determined to land either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, or both in the best-case scenario, the Cityzens could soon lose their most prized asset.