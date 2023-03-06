Who is Annie Kilner? Meet Kyle Walker’s wife who once dumped him after he cheated on her with reality TV star

Manchester City star Kyle Walker first met his wife Annie Kilner during his teens. The duo broke up in 2019 after staying together for nine years after Walker cheated on Kilner with reality TV star Laura Brown.

Walker and Kilner have three children together. However, during their split, Walker got into another relationship and became a dad for the fourth time.

Annie and Walker recently got married in 2022 and have three sons together, Roman, Rinan, and Reign. Annie, however, once contemplated taking the legal route to have a share of Walker's wealth.

This happened after Kyle Walker had his fourth child with another partner. Speaking about the incident, she said (via The Sun):

"He’s a fool for risking his family for this. When he told me I was heartbroken. I also felt physically sick. All the air in your body leaves you. My world completely caved in on me in that second. It was the worst-case scenario, the one thing I dreaded most but knew was possible, given his track record with women. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Not only had he cheated on me but she was pregnant with his baby."

Walker, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, currently plays for defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker sends a defiant message about the Premier League title race

Arsenal are currently leading defending champions Manchester City by five points at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners have 62 points from 23 Premier League matches.

Kyle Walker, however, vowed to fight till the end and not give up on the title race with the Gunners. The speedy full-back said (via HITC):

“We’ve been in this position before, trying to catch Liverpool and we’ll do it again, we’ll keep fighting until the end and that’s what Manchester City do.”

Walker has been an important player for the Cityzens this season. The Englishman has made 21 appearances for the Cityzens, providing one assist. The 32-year-old has helped his club side keep seven clean sheets this term.

Poll : 0 votes