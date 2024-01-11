Who are Kyle Walker's children? Man City star's personal life explored amid split from wife Annie Kilner

On January 10, 2024, Annie Kilner, wife of Manchester City's star defender Kyle Walker, uploaded an online statement on her Instagram story, announcing that the couple has parted ways.

The caption read:

"Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to take some time away from Kyle. I do not wish to comment on the position any further."

Kilner also appealed to the media to grant her and her children some privacy as they navigate through the crisis. According to The Sun, the couple has separated, with Kyle Walker moving out of their family home in Cheshire.

Annie Kilner's Instagram story about her separation from Kyle Walker. (Image via Instagram/@anniekilner)

Walker first met Kilner when he was 17 (and Kilner was 15), and the two have dated since. After years of dating, the couple tied the knot in December 2021. Walker has four children, with Annie being the mother of three of them.

However, the couple had split up in 2019 before their marriage, after which the footballer was captured in various controversies. In 2020, Kyle Walker had a brief relationship with Lauryn Goodman, a model, influencer, and clothing brand owner. Goodman also gave birth to Walker's son, the footballer's fourth child, in 2020; the little boy is named Kairo Walker.

Who are Kyle Walker's children?

Kyle Walker spotted with his wife, Kilner. (Image via X/@ItsAWagWagWorld)

Kyle Walker is the father of four boys. Annie Kilner, Walker's childhood sweetheart and wife, is mother to three of them—Riaan, Roman, and Reign. Since Kilner prefers to keep her children and their lives away from the media, not much is known about them.

Kyle Walker's fourth son, Kairo, was born in 2020. Lauryn Goodman is Kairo's mother. Goodman was known to have a relationship with Walker when Kilner had split with him briefly in 2019. According to the Sun, Walker had informed Kilner about fathering Goodman's son over a phone call.

Talking about her marriage to Kyle Walker and the troubled journey they have been on, Kilner told this to SunSport in 2020:

"Kyle says he wants his future with me and the kids. He wants to marry me but he's caused a lifetime of damage. But when you have children they come first. My kids want their Daddy. Until you're in this situation you don't know what you'd do."

Despite the news, Kilner reunited with him in 2021, with the couple tying the knot in December. Initially, Walker and Kilner's marriage allegedly saw a smooth run. But the footballer being spotted dancing with another woman in March 2023 was a clear indication of trouble in paradise.

According to The Sun, Walker had also bought a £2.5 million luxury mansion for Lauryn Goodman in East Sussex in September 2023. The rumors of Walker's and Kilner's arguments had started soon after Walker's expensive gift to his ex. They were amplified by the birth of Goodman's second daughter in August, whose father remained nameless.

Speculations of Walker being the father to Lauryn Goodman's second child amid split from wife Annie Kilner

Lauryn Goodman at a Christmas event. (Image via Getty Images/Jeff Spicer)

Lauryn Goodman gave birth to her second child in August 2023. However, the father remains a mystery as Goodman currently claims to be single and has successfully kept her daughter's father's identity hidden. According to The Sun, Goodman's second child's father is also alleged to be a footballer.

The news of Kilner and Walker's separation has given rise to the speculations that perhaps Walker might be the father of this second child. Whether either parent confirms to the news in the near future or not remains to be seen.