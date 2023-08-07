Kyle Walker's ex Lauryn Goodman gives birth to baby girl, father believed to be a footballer

Kyle Walker's former partner Lauryn Goodman has given birth to a child whose father is reported to be a footballer (via The Sun).

The pair already have a son, Kairo, who was born in April of 2020. However, Goodman hasn't revealed the identity of her latest child's father. A source reportedly told The Sun:

"Lauryn hasn’t said who the baby’s father is. Her friends think it is a footballer and have asked her outright — but she won’t tell anybody. The baby girl is adorable. Very placid and feeding constantly. She has a huge amount of hair — a full head just like Kairo had when he was born."

The 32-year-old clothing brand owner stated that she will indeed disclose the identity of the father when the time is right. Addressing the child's potential name, the source added:

"She’s still trying to choose a name but is going to pick something beginning with K — just like older brother Kairo. It took nearly a year before she publicly revealed Kairo’s name. But she had privately decided on Kairo and had a necklace made up with the initials KW which are the same as his dad’s long before she made it public."

The couple had a brief relationship in 2019 when the England international temporarily split up with childhood sweetheart Annie Kilner.

"He doesn’t just have three sons" - When Lauryn Goodman hit back at Kyle Walker's wife

Kyle Walker (via Getty Images)

Walker's former love interest Lauryn Goodman was involved in a spat with the Manchester City star's wife Annie Kilner. Soon after the Cityzens lifted the Champions League trophy, Kilner took to social media to post a picture of Walker and their three sons.

While posting the image of her sons decked up in Manchester City's blue jersey with their father, she wrote (via The Sun):

"3 is the magic number. Winning the champions league with your daddy. All these memories you get to have with your daddy. Nothing and no one will ever take that from you. We’ve got you 3."

Goodman hit back and said (via The Sun):

"He doesn’t just have three sons. Annie needs to accept that. Families come in all shapes and sizes these days, stepchildren, estranged children."

The message drew attention to the fact that Walker has a fourth son with the 32-year-old model.