Who is Caitriona Perry? Journalist left flabbergasted after Kid Rock hits on her during live inauguration interview

Pro-Trump musician Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, recently did a phone call interview with BBC journalist Caitríona Perry, which has gone viral online. As Perry, 44, asked Ritchie about his plans for Trump's inauguration day in the Monday morning interview, Ritchie, who didn't have a visual of the reporter, complimented her voice:

"You sound s*xy."

Dublin-born Caitríona Perry currently works as a Washington, DC-based BBC News broadcaster. Perry is a chief presenter on BBC World News America. Furthermore, she is an announcer on some daily live news programs on the network. Perry also occasionally hosts BBC's The Global Story podcast.

According to Caitríona Perry's LinkedIn profile, she pursued Journalism at Dublin City University for her undergraduate program, from 1998 to 2002, and passed with a Bachelor's degree. Perry returned to the institution in 2008 to study International Relations, earning her Master's degree in 2010. She was also dubbed among Dublin City University's Distinguished Alumni in 2015.

Perry has worked for several media houses both in Europe and the United States throughout her career so far. Her longest journey was with RTÉ, an Ireland-based public service broadcaster. Caitríona Perry joined the company in 2007 and held multiple positions, including that of a broadcaster, an anchor, and a program editor, as per the official website of Perry's agency, NK Management.

In 2014, Perry became RTÉ's Washington correspondent and covered news pertaining to the United States, Latin America, and Canada, up until 2018. After that, Perry returned to Dublin to work as a news anchor. She co-anchored RTÉ Six One news before leaving the network in August 2023.

Caitríona Perry holds several accolades for her journalistic contributions, including a PPI National Radio Award and multiple National Justice Media Awards. Perry's LinkedIn bio further credits her as the author of the best-selling books In America: Tales from Trump Country and The Tribe: The Inside Story of Irish Power and Influence in US Politics.

More from BBC broadcaster Caitríona Perry's interview with Kid Rock

After Kid Rock's performance at Donald Trump's victory rally on Sunday, the singer was asked about his plans for the inauguration day on January 20. In response to journalist Caitríona Perry's question, Kid Rock said he was having "a good time," adding:

"I'm done with work so I can actually celebrate the rebirth of America today."

Kid Rock proceeded to ask Perry about her plans and her whereabouts. She responded with a light chuckle, saying:

"Well, I'm standing on a rooftop in these very very chilly conditions, and we'll be on air for 11 or 12 hours. So, I don't think I'll have anywhere near as fun a day as you have planned for yourself there. That sounds like you got the better deal here indeed."

Kid Rock, who was connected on the call only via audio and could not see the journalist, told Perry he wasn't aware of how she looked at that moment. Caitríona Perry then joked about her outfit and described:

"I look like I'm ready to hit the slopes, I can tell you. I'm in full-on ski gear with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock because you've got to be wrapped up against the elements, don't ya?"

The 54-year-old musician immediately quipped that he loved skiing, saying:

"I love to go skiing. You sound s*xy, you want to go with me?"

Caitríona Perry, who sounded flabbergasted by the sudden flirtation, dodged the question and told Kid Rock they wouldn't discuss it on air. She further told him she had a whole day of news broadcasting ahead of her. Eventually, Perry thanked the musician for joining the interview before ending the conversation.

