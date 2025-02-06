"Not a Drake diss track out here saving lives": Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' getting CPR approval 

The American Heart Association has announced that Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us track can aid in hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). This comes after the Compton emcee bagged five Grammy Awards this year for the Drake- diss tracks. Netizens have since taken to the internet to share their hilarious reactions to the same.

On February 4, The American Heart Association took to its Instagram account to state that Kendrick Lamar’s track can help save lives. They said in the caption of a social media post:

“If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the rhythm of “Not Like Us.”

Kendrick Lamar swept five Grammy Awards for record-breaking song, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance. The song debuted on May 4, 2024, amidst his rap battle with Drake, and managed to cross a billion Spotify streams in three months.

The American Heart Association did not further elaborate. Nonetheless, the internet had a field day with the announcement, with one person saying:

Netizens react to the American Heart Association's Not Like Us announcement (Image via Instagram)

Several others shared their hilarious reactions to the news online with comments reading

“When drake gets a heart attack,” an X user said.

“Well it’s just the gift that keeps on giving,” another internet user said.

“The greatest diss track in history. He cooked with that,” a netizen said.

As the song garners popularity with the public, it has also sparked a legal feud, with Drake launching a lawsuit over the song with Universal Music Group. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“We can bring drake back from the dead with this information,” an X user said.

“It killed a man while saving another,” an internet user said.

“Drake needs to sue the American heart association,” a platform user said.

Exploring Drake’s lawsuit against UMG regarding Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us

Last month, Drake filed a lawsuit regarding Not Like Us, accusing Universal Music Group of defaming him by boosting the sales of the diss-track. The legal filing did not list Kendrick Lamar as a defendant. However, it did accuse UMG of letting the song spread a “malicious narrative” about him, that included the lyrics calling Drake a p*dophile.

With the song facing legal ramifications, many wondered whether Kendrick Lamar would be performing the song on the world’s biggest stage, the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game on Sunday, February 9.

Billboard Canada reported that the game’s broadcasters, Fox, or the NFL would not want to get added as a defendant in the legal suit with Kendrick Lamar performing the song on the stage. Roy Gutterman opined that Drake will likely not involve the NFL or Fox simply because K. Dot played Not Like Us at the halftime show.

Meanwhile, Samantha Barbas, a legal historian and defamation law expert at the University of Iowa’s College of Law said:

“The threat of litigation can have a chilling effect on speech. The safe thing to do is not to publish or broadcast.”

Barbas also told Billboard Canada that it would not be surprising if the lyrics to the song were changed during the Halftime Show.

Neither the NFL, Roc Nation (Jay-Z’s company that produces the Halftime Show), UMG nor Kendrick himself had addressed the matter publicly at the time of writing this article.

