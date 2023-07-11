"Not entirely convinced Timothée Chalamet was the man for the job"- Wonka trailer leaves internet disappointed 

Paul King's upcoming film Wonka, based on the famous Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has finally dropped a detailed trailer, giving a glimpse at the famous character played by Timothée Chalamet and the neurotic and colorful world of the story. However, as anticipated as the film is, the trailer failed to be entirely convincing to the fanbase.

Timothée Chalamet, regarded as one of the most talented young actors of this generation, was at the center of this debate, with many fans claiming that Chalamet was grossly miscast for the role, and despite how well he plays every other role, this just does not seem to be a perfect fit.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Timothee Chalamet's casting (Image via Twitter)

However, not all the reactions were on the negative side, with many praising the trailer and expressing their excitement at the prospect of this pop culture icon's return, but Chalamet will require a lot more convincing in the long run.

Timothée Chalamet fails to impress in Wonka trailer

A trailer is not definitive of how a film would actually be. Much like many good trailers resulted in bad films, Chalamet may also turn his fortune around in the actual Wonka when it premieres.

But with the release months away from now, the trailer impression is quite important for the anticipating fans, who were hoping that Chalamet may deliver exceptionally well as Willy Wonka.

But the first trailer failed to impress most fans as they complained about a possible miscast in the form of Chalamet, who despite being a great actor, does not seem to fit this particular role very well.

Of course, we will have to wait quite sometime before actually finding out how well Chalamet fits into the equation. Perhaps a better second trailer may fix this impending impression.

Wonka premieres on December 15, 2023.

