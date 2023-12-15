"Not even the foot, shot in the heel": Tubi movie poster on Megan Thee Stallion shooting sparks wild reactions online

A new Tubi poster for a movie, titled The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel, regarding the Tory Lanez shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has gone viral. On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Alvin Gray, the director of the movie, teased a poster for his upcoming film on his official Instagram account.

"Tubi should have never let me in the game 🤣🤣!! New movie #therapperwhogotshotintheheel, coming very soon!!" he wrote.

Back in July 2020, a drunken roadside argument involving Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, and her former friend Kelsey Harris ended in Lanez shooting the Savage singer in both her feet. The Canadian rapper was charged with assault with a semi-automatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The trial began in December 2022. Following weeks of unexpected twists and turns, The Take singer was found guilty on all three counts and sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

As news of the poster of an upcoming Tubi film about dealing with a shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez went viral, netizens were left surprised and shared wild reactions on social media. While many criticized the director and Tubi for making light of a traumatic incident, some were excited to watch the film.

Alvin Gray is known to direct movies about current sensational cases. Back in October 2023, he released a movie dealing with the hoax kidnapping of Carlee Russell.

Following criticism about Megan's shooting, he shared a post explaining that the movie deals with making choices before it's too late, and condones violence. He added that he was not making fun of Megan.

In one of his promotional posts on IG for the film, Gray wrote:

"This film was a heavy production, focusing on bringing REAL awareness to domestic violence within our community and making the appropriate choices before it’s too late! I hope people learn from this film, and not take it too lightly..."

As per comments by Gray on Instagram, the Megan Thee Stallion movie is set to release next month on Tubi.