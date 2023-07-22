"The internet is undefeated": Carlee Russell Tooken Tubi Movie viral cast list sparks hilarious reactions online

As the police continues to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Carlee Russell, netizens have created a hilarious movie poster starring the alleged kidnapping victim herself. Although the movie is not real, netizens are having a field day with the banner. This comes after the 25-year old’s Google search history was shared to the public.

Hoover police chief Nick Derzis recently announced that they were “unable to verify” several statements of Carlee Russell’s which are related to her disappearance. Among them included the nursing student coincidently searching for the movie Taken online, whether one has to pay for an Amber Alert and also bus tickets from Birmingham to Nashville.

Netizens found it peculiar that Carlee Russell searched for the Olivier Megaton movie, known for its kidnapping plot prior to her abduction. Ever since the Alabama police forces expressed doubt in Russell’s kidnapping, internet users created hilarious memes about Russell faking her kidnapping.

In the viral poster created by a netizen, one could see Carlee Russell feature on it, where it read:

“First she saw a toddler now a man came out from a tree”

This referred to Russell’s account of how she supposedly got kidnapped, which has been reported by the police. She claimed that she was trying to help a toddler who was alone on the highway when she was supposedly kidnapped herself.

The movie poster also read Tooken, which would be the name of the film. They also noted that the fake film was created by tubi.

To clarify once again, the poster is fake and such a movie is not being created in reality.

Who is starring in Carlee Russell’s fake Tooken movie?

Adding to the hilarious meme, some netizens claimed that actress Janine Nabers will be playing Carlee Russell, Octavia Spencer will be casted to play her mother, Talitha Russell, Tyler Perry will be playing Carlee’s father, Carlos Russell, Shameik Moore will take on the roll of Carlee’s boyfriend while Anderson Cooper will play the police chief investigating the supposed kidnapping.

Internet users were floored by the meme. Many expressed that they would watch the movie if it was real. A few reactions to the viral poster read:

Netizens react to the viral Tooken poster (Image via Facebook)

Carlee Russell returned home after disappearing for 49 hours. Her parents revealed on a Today show interview that they:

“tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state.”

Her mother also expressed that she does believe that her abductor is still out there and that her daughter was “physically” and “mentally” fighting for her life when she was kidnapped.

Carlee’s father also said that his daughter was struggling with “bad dreams” and certain moments made her “afraid” and would “trigger” her prior to her disappearance.

Her stranger disappearance continues to remain under investigation.