"Don't think we forgot about yew": Netizens diss Kelsey Harris as Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

After two weeks of trial and Kelsey Harris's much-anticipated testimony, Canadian rapper Tony Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The high-profile trial that began on Monday, December 12, 2022, was full of unexpected twists and turns, including Megan's former friend and personal assistant, Kelsey Harris, backtracking on her earlier testimony.

The trial was for a dispute that took place in July 2020 involving Tory, Megan, and Kelsey in a drunken roadside argument after leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. As such, 30-year-old Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, aka Megan Pete, in both her feet.

After news of Tory's conviction hit the internet, netizens questioned why Kelsey Harris was also not facing any charges. Pointing out her recanted statements, Twitter user @flypical commented:

"Next, perjury charges against Kelsey": Netizens deem Kelsey Harris partly guilty of lying in court

The trial was extensively followed by internet users who took to Twitter as soon as the verdict was announced. Due to the reversal of her earlier statements and her asking for immunity, many were left questioning her role in the incident. They commented that she was indeed "guilty" and that she "needs to be charged" or "locked up."

On the other hand, a few Twitter users also sympathized with Harris. They pointed out that no one directly involved in the case was telling the truth and that we would never get it. They further suggested that the case was not against Kelsey but against Lanez, who was found guilty.

What happened during the People v. Daystar Peterson case?

Megan Thee Stallion was one of the people to be examined by the prosecution who gave her account of the event and accused Lanez, aka Daystar Peterson. She added that the past two-and-a-half years since the violent incident have negatively impacted her life and career. The rapper explained that she has been doubted, ridiculed, and threatened online. Tearing up, she said:

"I can't hold conversations with people for a long time. I don't feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture."

Meanwhile, Kelsey Harris, Pete's close friend who was present during the incident, remained silent for two years. She was a key witness for the prosecution as she could potentially corroborate Pete's version of the night. However, as soon as she went on the stands, she exercised her 5th Amendment right, which granted her immunity. The 5th Amendment guarantees that any individual cannot be compelled by the government to provide incriminating evidence against oneself.

Even with immunity, Kelsey Harris was hesitant to answer and even appeared distraught. Eventually, a recording of her 80-minute-long September 2022 interview with the prosecutors was played. However, Harris disavowed some of the details, stating that she was not completely truthful.

Meanwhile, the defense's key witness, Sean Kelly, who could have proved that Kelsey shot Megan, also went back on his statement.

Los Angeles Superior Court found Lanez guilty on charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed and unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. He is currently facing 22 years in jail.

