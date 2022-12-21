Who is Sean Kelly? Witness claims Megan Thee Stallion was beaten up and Tory Lanez was 'firing everywhere' 

As the Megan Thee Stallion- Tory Lanez assault trial continues, a neighbor who was present in the vicinity during the shooting took the witness stand. The neighbor testified that he saw Tory, Kelsey Harris and Tory’s driver kick and punch Megan as she lay on the ground wounded.

Sean Kelly, whose Hollywood Hills residence overlooks the spot where the shooting occurred on July 12, 2020, took the stand. He witnessed certain scenes of the shooting and called law enforcement about the altercation. Although Sean was called as the defense’s witness, he weakened Tory’s defense suggestion that claimed that Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion’s former assistant definitively shot Megan.

During Sean Kelly’s testimony on Tuesday, he testified that he saw muzzle flashes on the night of the assault. However, he was distracted to see who was behind the shooting as he was trying to ensure that his son was alright.

Sean Kelly accuses Kelsey Harris of shooting first at Megan Thee Stallion

As Sean Kelly continued to be questioned by Tory Lanez’ defense attorney George Mgdesyan, he claimed that he heard at least “four or five” of the shots coming from Tory, whom he described as “very angry.”

Adding to his statement, Sean also said under oath that he saw “a girl,” referring to Kelsey Harris nearest to the first muzzle flash. The attorney asked Sean Kelly:

“Whose hand did you see the flashes from first?”

Sean Kelly responded by saying:

“The girl. But they were all together, they were very close together.”

Sean Kelly also focused his testimony on Tory Lanez, by claiming that he saw the latter “fire everywhere, four or five times.” The former went on to add that he saw Tory Lanez, his driver and Kelsey Harris “beating” Megan Thee Stallion. Speaking about Megan, Sean said:

“She was in the fetal position. To me, it appeared they were going to throw her into the river… it appeared to me they were going to kill her.”

What else was found during the trial?

Kelsey Harris has denied that she shot Megan Thee Stallion. In a September 2022 interview with prosecutors, Kelsey claimed that Tory shot Megan.

Authorities also conducted a DNA test of the gun that was used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. They found “inconclusive” results as to whether Tory’s DNA was on the gun. This would mean that they could not confirm whether his DNA was on the gun, and neither could they deny the same.

LAPD criminalist Randy Zepeda also found that at least one person who was handling the gun was a male. Three other sets of DNA were found on the firearm which could be either male or female.

Prosecutors urged Tory Lanez to take the stand to question him about his song lyrics and social media activity. However, it remains unclear whether he will be taking the stand.

The trial is set to end this week. If found guilty of his charges, Tory Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison.

The rapper faces three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered gun in a vehicle. He also faces charges of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, which was recently added. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.

