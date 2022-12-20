Who is EJ King? Megan Thee Stallion's former stylist recalls rapper's behavior prior to Tory Lanez shooting incident 

Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist EJ King testified that he repeatedly urged her to leave Kylie Jenner’s party before she got shot by Tory Lanez. The stylist was subpoenaed to be in court by the defense. He revealed that Megan was drunk and seemingly stated that she sparked a heated argument with Tory.

On day six of the Tory Lanez assault trial, EJ King, whose real name is Eric Culberson, was named as a witness. Tory Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesyan, asked Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist whether Megan Thee Stallion or Kelsey Harris had a gun in their possession. EJ King recalled- “possibly… but it’s not my business.”

The stylist went on to explain that Kelsey, Megan and him stayed longer than other guests at Kylie Jenner’s party. He also shared that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Cory Gamble “insinuated to wrap up the party” before Tory Lanez’s arrival. EJ King expressed that he did not like being the “last Black ppl in somebody’s house.”

The stylist, who does not drink, stated that he was “on alert” because Megan Thee Stallion was intoxicated and making a “slight comment” to Kylie Jenner. He revealed that Kelsey told Kylie- “you’re fun, you’re a vibe.” Megan reportedly chimed in by saying- “I’m really glad because I thought you were a lame.”

EJ King went on to narrate that when Tory Lanez arrived to Kylie Jenner’s residence, Kelsey and Megan were happy to see him until Megan started to drink again. EJ claimed to have notice Megan’s energy shit from “fun Megan to irritated Megan.” He also explained that the Body singer can get “aggressive” when she drinks too much.

The attorney then went on to ask the stylist whether Megan Thee Stallion was “past the faded point” on the day of the party, to which EJ King responded to by saying- “yes.”

Who is Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist EJ King?

The 40-year-old is a celebrity stylist and television personality, best known for his appearance on the BET show About the Business. He started his journey in Hollywood by working as an extra on movie sets, including 2006s film Dreamgirls.

He has since expanded his resume by working as a hairstylist and makeup artist. His career in styling kicked off after styling people in music videos and magazine spreads.

After gaining a reputation for his fashion sense, he became a full-fledged celebrity stylist. He has worked with high-profile clients including T-Pain, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, Courtney Love, Day 26, Melanie Fiona, Keyshia Cole and Chris Brown among others.

EJ King was applauded for reshaping Megan Thee Stallion’s image as well. In an interview with BET, he revealed that he was introduced to the singer through a mutual friend. After sending her a message on Instagram, they collaborated for a lengthy duration.

However, after styling the singer for her photoshoots, performances and other industry events, he revealed that he no longer styled the musician as he wanted to focus on his personal brand and potentially launch his own clothing line.

In an Instagram video, he also seemingly dissed the 27-year-old by saying:

“I don’t want to work under somebody or ever feel like the way that people can make you feel like what you do for them in their life is disposable. When you work for people personally, sometimes they like to forget that you’re your own person and sometimes the services you do for them are no longer needed.”

Hollywood Unlocked reported that Megan Thee Stallion and EJ King got into a heated argument at Cardi B’s 2020 Las Vegas birthday party after King terminated his collaboration with Megan. According to the publication, Megan flipped off the stylist and allegedly physically assaulted the stylist as she was not pleased with hearing the stylist’s aforementioned statement about their separation. It was reported that security had to separate Megan and EJ King at the event.

