What happened to Justin Edison? Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard reported ‘missing’ before Tory Lanez shooting trial appearance

American singer Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard has been reported "missing" ahead of his scheduled appearance at the singer's high-profile trial.

According to a lawyer for the 27-year-old singer, Justin Edison, who is a key witness in her case against Tory Lanez, was scheduled to testify in the ongoing assault trial next week. However, on December 18, his testimony appeared to be in jeopardy.

In a statement issued to news outlet Complex, attorney Alex Spiro said:

“We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.”

Justin was scheduled to testify at Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's assault trial. Lanez was accused of shooting the Cognac Queen singer in the feet after she left Kylie Jenner's house party in 2020.

According to the New York Post, a source revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department has not yet opened a missing person case after Edison's disappearance.

The spokesperson said:

“Yeah, because it makes him look sound like he’s a criminal.”

No other details of his disappearance have been revealed yet.

Megan Thee Stallion's ex-bodyguard revealed Tory Lanez apologized for the alleged incident

According to Rolling Stone, Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard, Justin Edison, revealed in a witness statement that Tory Lanez contacted him a day after he shot the rapper in the foot in July 2020, and apologized for injuring her during the "alcohol-fueled accident."

Justin Edison was not present when the alleged assault took place, but he received a text from Stallion's former friend Kelsey Harris, stating “Help/Tory shot meg/911.”

An insider revealed that Edison mentioned in his statement that Lanez personally apologized to him for shooting Stallion when he was randomly firing shots on the ground.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to using a firearm with gross negligence, carrying an unregistered, loaded arm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm, causing great bodily injury.

Tori Nicks 2.0 🛰 @MajestyRia Reminder: This is not the Tory vs. Megan trial. This is Tory Lanez vs. The State of California & Megan is just a witness. The bottom line is, Tory fired an illegal firearm in California & that’s why he’s in trouble wit the law. Megan is just the person testifying cus she got hit. Reminder: This is not the Tory vs. Megan trial. This is Tory Lanez vs. The State of California & Megan is just a witness. The bottom line is, Tory fired an illegal firearm in California & that’s why he’s in trouble wit the law. Megan is just the person testifying cus she got hit.

On December 13, Megan Thee Stallion took the stand during her high-profile trial and revealed the physical and emotional aftermath of the incident. She reported turning around to find Peterson holding a pistol and aiming it at her while he allegedly said "Dance B**ch" before gunshots were heard.

Kelsey Harris, Stallion's former friend, also testified during the trial on December 15.

If found guilty, Lanez could face over 22 years of jail time and even be deported to his native country, Canada.

Since beginning his career in 2009, Lanez has released a string of successful mixtapes as well as major-label songs, with his most recent albums breaking into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 list.

