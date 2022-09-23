Who is Groovy Mal on TikTok? Everything to know about the hair stylist as influencer hints at quitting fan-favorite videos  

Everyone has the opportunity to become a sensation in their own right because of the internet. Groovy Mal is a TikTok star with her distinctive 1970s-style hair. Her TikTok account, with a throwback vibe, has 1.5 million followers.

In her latest TikTok video, Groovy Mal hints at taking a break from sharing hair videos. One of her videos has been captioned with:

"I never do my hair anymore so i had to make a tiktok when i did"

Responding to a TikTok comment that read "Missed the hair videos," Groovy Mal posted a video and said,

"Fifty percent of my followers follow me for my hair videos and the other fifty are sick of me doing the same thing"

Fans speculated that she might be putting a pause on her hairstyling videos as she recently announced her pregnancy.

Who is Groovy Mal?

Mallory Jade, better known as Groovy Mal, is a TikTok star with over 1.5 million followers who gained recognition through her iconic hairstyling videos.

One of her most popular videos has garnered over 17.2 million views. The video showed a transition from her half-styled hair to her fully styled hair. It was posted on April 8, 2021, with the hit song I Wonder If I Take You Home by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam in the background.

Creators like Groovy Mal are bringing back nostalgia to help people understand more about fashion and style.

90's hairstyle makes a comeback on TikTok

If Groovy Mal eventually decides to stop posting her signature 70's hair tutorials, TikTokers can always look into other trends for hairstyle inspiration. The most popular style trending on TikTok right now is the Butterfly haircut. This style has been popular for a while, and in fact, the biggest celebrities of the 1990s used it as the de facto industry standard.

This layered style was popular with supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Iman. Pamela Anderson made the haircut her trademark for several years during that era. Gen Z has a strong urge to update 1990s fashions to fit the modern look.

A butterfly cut is a layered haircut with short layers that delicately frame the face and give you volume and bounce, as well as lengthy layers that give you the appearance of having longer hair, says Eli Pjetraj, a hairdresser at Fekkai Salon in New York City.

The hairdresser is also certain that the butterfly can be altered to suit everybody. According to her,

"This cut works best on curly and medium-to-thick hair, as well as thin and fine hair,"

She added,

"For kinky and curly hair it's always best for the clients to have their hair in its natural form when you go to the salon so you and your stylist can really see how curly the hair is, and from there, they can design the hair cut together."

The secret is to have your stylist trim the layers so that they meet at the correct position and take into account the structure of your face and jawline. The additional layers may then be blended into the front, giving the cut more body than a strong, sharp haircut could.

All hair types can do this, although Pjetraj is keen to point out that no two butterfly cuts are precisely alike and that people with fine hair should take extra care while layering up.

Thanks to the butterfly cut, your hair can undergo a complete makeover without the dangerous side effects of other, more extreme haircuts. If you want layers that will allow for easy blowouts and a lifted appearance, the butterfly style could be right for you.

