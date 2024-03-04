"Not even a week was wasted"- Fans shocked as movie based on Willy Wonka disaster at Glasgow already in works

The infamous Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow that shook the world last week is barely old news, but there is reportedly already a film in the works inspired by the events that took place. Reportedly titled The Unknown, the film will be loosely based on the botched attempt at recreating the famous Chocolate Factory by event management company House of Illuminati.

The event was advertised as an "immersive experience" in the world of Willy Wonka. It saw children and their parents coming from distant places and paying ticket prices as high as £35, only to find a near-empty warehouse with improvising actors and barely any chocolates. The event ended with police being called to the scene and the organizers refunding over 850 tickers.

While the upcoming film by Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures will not precisely follow the events that transpired in the real world, it is based on the viral news that took over the internet.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

Fans were completely shocked and expressed the same as they could not believe the speed with which the production company decided to capitalize on the event.

Fans can't seem to warp their head around the quick development in the Willy Wonka Experience case

DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

While it is not unusual to see trends and real-life stories turned into films, even when they are not globe-defining events, the rate of capitalizing on such incidents is rapidly increasing. It is also happening at a lightning pace.

Fans were stunned because of how quickly the trending news was turned into a film in the works. Moreover, the film is also targeting a late 2024 release.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the Glasgow event-inspired movie (Image via X)

Many fans are also eager for the film and believe that it could turn out to be something interesting.

What will the Willy Wonka Experience-inspired movie be about?

Expand Tweet

While the movie will not explicitly be about the Willy Wonka Experience, it will be based on one of the characters in the warehouse who went viral. The character was spotted wearing a silver mask and had nothing to do with the real movies.

The film will follow a couple recovering from the death of their child as they visit the remote Scottish Highlands. There, they will encounter this sinister entity known as The Unknown.

More details about this movie should drop soon. Stay tuned.