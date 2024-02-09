On February 9, American actor Wesley Snipes went viral on social media as he was spotted grooving to Jungkook's Standing Next to You (Usher Remix) in the trailer released for Usher's Super Bowl Halftime show.

Usher Raymond IV and BTS' Jungkook collaborated last year on the latter's GOLDEN title track, Standing Next to You. They released their collaborated song on December 1, 2023.

Wesley Snipes was spotted grooving to the golden maknae's Standing Next to You, and the clip from the Super Bowl Halftime show trailer went viral on social media. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) stated that this news was unexpected, with one of them tweeting:

"This was def not what I expected as I stepped into 2024.... not even in my wildest..."

"THIS is hilarious" - Fans can't get enough of Wesley Snipes vibing to Jungkook and Usher's Standing Next to You remix

On November 3, 2024, BTS' Jungkook released his studio album, GOLDEN, through Big Hit Music, featuring eleven tracks with Standing Next to You as the leading track.

Following the release of his album, the singer garnered worldwide praise from fans for his phenomenal tracks. Fans also rejoiced when he collaborated with the American singer in the succeeding month.

As Usher gears up to set the stage on fire at the Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer, he will be showcasing 30 years of his music and entertaining the public as the first independent artist to headline it.

Subsequently, the trailer for his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl was released and fans were impressed that he incorporated his collaboration song with Jungkook.

Previously, the golden maknae and Usher's TikTok video grooving to Standing Next to You was included in the American singer's NFL Super Bowl Halftime show trailer on January 12. This notably sent the internet into a frenzy as well.

Now, another official film and trailer has been aired with the title "Where's Usher? Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show." In it, ans could observe Wesley Snipes wearing a long trench coat complemented by a cap. Initially taking smooth steps as he grooves to Standing Next to You, he eventually accelerated his steps, which many fans found hilarious.

The fandom also stated that watching the American actor dance to the leading track of GOLDEN was not on their 2024 bingo card.

Needless to say, they were ecstatic and over the moon observing how Usher continues to incorporate Jungkook and their collaboration in his upcoming performance. This has seemingly increased the anticipation for his Super Bowl show as well.

Many also expressed their desire of watching Usher and Jungkook hit the stage together in future. Here are some of the best reactions:

The BTS member is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and deployed at the Fifth Infantry Division. He is expected to return in 2025 after serving over the course of eighteen months.

Meanwhile, Usher is set to deliver his much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 11, 2024.

