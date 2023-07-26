"Not feeling this": AGT fans upset as network airs a filler episode in between the auditions, reveals Simon's top 16 performances

AGT is getting more intense by the day as talented contestants keep on impressing the judges with their mind-blowing skills within 90 seconds. However, fans were in for a disappointment when they logged in to watch the show this Tuesday, July 25.

This is because, instead of airing a new episode of auditions, the NBC network decided to air judge Simon Cowell's favorite auditions from the series and from Britain's Got Talent.

Simon has been judging Britain’s Got Talent since 2007 and AGT since season 11. In the recent episode, Cowell had to pick his top 15 “water cooler moments” from the auditions of both shows, but he only managed to narrow it down to 16.

I do think actually just about every one of these auditions we’re going to watch tonight, they were all water cooler moments for different reasons," he added.

Fans, however, were not interested in this filler episode as they just wanted to see the ongoing season 18. Many slammed the network for airing a filler amidst audition rounds.

AGT fans storm Twitter to express anger with filler episode

In the episode, Simon kept on talking about his auditions and how they could become successful in the future. Those who turned on the TV in the hopes of getting to watch a new round of auditions were left disappointed and flooded Twitter with posts against the showmakers.

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Just found out #AGT is going to be a recap with Simon Cowell's favorite acts here. I don't want recaps. I want to see the competition being played here.

Simon Cowell's Top 16 auditions, as shown on AGT

16- Ichikawa from Britain's Got Talent season 16: Ichikawa, the Japanese entertainer, gave the “weirdest, funniest audition” by playing the party horn and blowing candles with his own farts.

15- Chapel Hart from America’s Got Talent season 17: The country trio sang their original song, You Can Have Him, Jolene, and won the first-ever group Golden Buzzer.

14- Tape Face from America's Got Talent Season 11: Unconventional performer Tape Worm won the crown with his “silly” lip-syncing using just gloves and not his mouth.

13- Calum Scott from Britain's Got Talent season 9: Scott sang a transformed version of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own and won Simon’s golden buzzer.

12- Avery Dixon from America's Got Talent Season 17: The amazing saxophone player blew away judges with his powerful performance and got the golden buzzer from host Terry Crews.

11- Ashleigh & Pudsey from Britain's Got Talent season 6: Ashleigh and her canine friend Pudsey performed an adorable coordinated dance that impressed everyone so much that they went on to win the entire season.

10- Ben Lapidus from America's Got Talent season 17: Singer Ben Lapidus received four crosses from the judges but they had to withdraw it because of audience demand, making it a unique audition.

9- Sacred Riana from America's Got Talent season 13: Sacred Riana gave a powerful audition, filled with magic and terror, haunting the judges with various elements.

8- Drake Milligan from AGT Season 17: Country singer Drake Milligan blew away the judges with his voice and finished in third place that season.

7- Zurcaroh from AGT season 13: Brazilian-based acrobatics act Zurcaroh showcased many gymnasts soaring through the air and using a human jump rope and received a golden buzzer from host Tyra Banks.

6- Shin Lim from America's Got Talent season 13: Master magician Shin Lim impressed Simon with his card tricks and went on to emerge as the season's champion.

5- Archie Williams from AGT season 15: Singer Archie was imprisoned for 37 years for a crime he did not commit, and his story impressed Simon the most.

4- Men With Pans from America's Got Talent season 12: In this nak*d audition, two friends tried to hide their body via two pans in a dance rhythm. At the time, however, Simon gave a no to the performance.

3- Mayyas from America's Got Talent Season 17: The Arabic dance group Mayyas moved so smoothly during their routines that they looked just like one moving shape, winning the golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara, and subsequently winning the season.

2- Musa Motha from Britain's Got Talent season 16: Dancer Musa Motha, who lost one leg to cancer, performed a dance routine and received the first ever group judge golden buzzer.

1- Susan Boyle from Britain's Got Talent season 3: Susan Boyle came on the show with no expectations, but her voice made her win the hearts of judges. She even became the “biggest-selling recording artist in the world” for two years.

AGT will be back on NBC next Tuesday, August 1 at 8 pm ET.