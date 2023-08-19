“Not okay in my eyes”: Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss slams Andy Cohen for his comments about her mental health

Bravo star Raquel Leviss, who is known for her role in Vanderpump Rules, recently hit back at Bravo producer Andy Cohen for his comments on her mental health. In June 2023, Cohen commented that Raquel seemed detached from reality during her appearance at the reunion of the show.

At the same time, a few of the contestants of the show had also confronted Leviss about her affair with Tom Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix at the time. However, when Leviss appeared "detached and disconnected" during the reunion, Cohen speculated on her mental health.

Cohen initially admitted that he was worried about Leviss' mental health going into the reunion. That being said, Leviss recently spoke to Bethenny Frenkel and revealed that she was uncomfortable with the way Cohen speculated about her mental health. She claimed that she didn't think it was okay for Cohen to associate her mood with her mental health.

Raquel Leviss hits back at Andy Cohen’s comments about her mental health

Raquel criticized Cohen's comments, describing them as "not okay" in her eyes. She told Bethenny that she was also initially offered Xanax by a few contestants. During the interview, she claimed that the suggestion that she needed a pill was directly related to illogical concerns about her mental health.

Raquel claimed that Cohen had no right to associate her mental health with her demeanor. She claimed that she had been on antidepressants for several years, something Cohen had also commented on.

Raquel noted during the interview that she has been medicated and on anti-depressants for several years.

“But to say that I must be heavily medicated because my behavior was erratic, or I didn’t have emotions, is not OK in my eyes. I feel like that violates some sort of HIPAA law. And to make assumptions like that, it’s damaging to a person,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

Raquel was talking about the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which makes it a crime for employers to discuss details about their employees’ health publicly.

In the aftermath of her interview with Frankel, the star has been heavily criticized. A range of fans and fellow celebrities believe that she is intent on ruining her own career.

“And this is why people are saying to me, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you biting the hand that feeds you?’ I’m the shining golden child that got out and made the money. [Bravo] would have had me back at any time to make millions of dollars to be on these shows,” was Raquel's response to it.

Raquel went on to speak about how the network had not financially compensated her for her role on the show. Instead, she said that Bravo has been intent on paying celebrities via “exposure.” That, in addition to the way her affair with Tom Sandoval was handled, are the major reason behind her chagrin at the show.