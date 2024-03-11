"Now a 12 time Oscars loser": Bradley Cooper memes erupt as actor loses out on Oscar yet again despite "Maestro" campaign

At the 96th Academy Awards, held on March 10, 2024, Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for his 2023 Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, lost in multiple categories.

He was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay, but got snubbed in all three categories. Before Sunday night, Cooper had nine consecutive Oscar defeats, as per Forbes, and now has entered double-digits for the same.

Following this revelation, social media users joined a meme fest, trolling the American Sniper star for his streak of Oscar losses. X user @acnots posted a GIF of Margot Robbie from the film Barbie, and wrote:

“On the bright side… Bradley Cooper is now a 12 time #Oscars loser”

“And for Bradley Cooper, it’s just another Sunday”: Maestro star’s continued Oscars defeat sparks wild reactions online

Bradley Cooper missed out on winning an Oscar for his 2023 film Maestro, for which he was nominated in three categories, giving him a 0-12 record in the history of the Academy Awards.

The actor-filmmaker has been campaigning for Oscars 2024 for a year now. Recently, he appeared in an interview with Leonard Berstein's children and wept when he was asked about his connection with the late conductor, for which he earned controversy, as he had reportedly never met the man in person, even though he studied him for nearly six years for Maestro.

However, despite all the promotion, he lost at the 96th Academy Awards, thus continuing his defeat streak. This has now prompted hilarious reactions online.

The 49-year-old actor was the director, one of the producers, and co-writer with Josh Singer, for his film Maestro, a romantic biography of American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. He also played the lead role alongside British actress Carey Mulligan.

Bradley Cooper lost in three categories at the Oscars 2024. He also lost to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer in the Best Picture category and the film’s titular lead Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer) in the Best Actor category. Meanwhile, courtroom thriller Anatomy of a Fall’s writers Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won Best Original Screenplay.

Previously, Bradley Cooper lost in the Best Actor category for three films including A Star Is Born, American Sniper, and Silver Linings Playbook, according to Forbes. He also missed the Best Supporting Actor award for American Hustle.

As a producer, he had earlier been defeated in the Best Picture group for his movies American Sniper, Joker, Nightmare Alley, and A Star Is Born. So far, the actor-filmmaker has not been nominated in the Best Director category.

Notably, sound designer Greg P. Russell and lyricist Diane Warren have 0-16 and 0-15 losses at the Oscars respectively, more than Cooper’s 0-12 mark, as per Forbes.

The latter lost to Billie Eilish (What Was I Made For from Barbie) in the Best Original Song category on Sunday night. In November 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded Diane Warren with an honorary Oscar for her decades-long contribution.