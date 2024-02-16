What does Joker: Folie à Deux mean? Movie name and plot meaning explored 

Joker: Folie à Deux is an upcoming movie written by Todd Philipps and Scott Silver. The announcement of the title on June 8, 2022, left DC comics and movies scratching their heads as to what the name of the movie implied.

Folie à Deux is a French word whose literal translation in English is "folly of two." In more technical terms it is used to refer to a syndrome called shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder in which two individuals who experience hallucinations and symptoms of delusion share these traits.

It is possible that one of the individuals in the dynamic already had these traits while the other one was indoctrinated via transmission. Or, it may also happen that the two individually had these traits since the beginning and over time influenced each other to become psychologically indistinguishable.

What can the upcoming Joker movie's title Joker: Folie à Deux mean?

As mentioned already Folie à Deux is a French word that translates to "folly of two" in English. This could mean a variety of things, but based on the information that has already been provided by the makers, fans think that it could only mean one thing.

In June 2022 after much speculation, the sequel to the original Joker movie was finally announced by the movie's director, Todd Phillips. Joaquin Phoenix was already on board before the announcement. But, in late June, rumors surrounding Lady Gaga's association with the movie started doing the rounds. The news of her playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming movie was confirmed later by Gaga herself.

As set leaks and official photographs started making their way to the crowds, it became clear that the movie would be as much a Harley Quinn movie as it would be a Joker movie. Meaning, the psychiatrist turned obsessive lover turned antihero figure would play a considerable part in the upcoming movie.

Fans think Folie à Deux or " folly of two" is a term used to refer to both Joker and Harley Quinn who are believed to be almost at the same level when it comes to mischief-making. And given that the two went around Gotham together spreading their mischief gives the fans even more reason to believe that the title is a nod to the relationship these two characters share.

When will Joker: Folie à Deux release?

As stated by the makers of the movie, Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release on October 4, 2024. Todd Phillips took time out from his schedule to release fresh pictures from the set of the upcoming movie on Valentine's Day along with a release date for the same. He wrote on Instagram:

"Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24"

This made the fans believe that a trailer for the upcoming movie was along the way.

A fan wrote:

"When is the trailer coming?????"

Another fan wrote:

"Come on Todd, we’re ready for a teaser trailer."

What is the plot for Joker: Folie à Deux?

Given how discreet DC is regarding their movies, not much is known about the plot of Joker: Folie à Deux at this point. However, the popular consensus is that the upcoming movie is going to be a musical. These deductions were made based on a comment the film's composer Hildur Guðnadóttir made in an interview with ComicBook.com back in 2023. She had said:

“All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music, that’s all I can give away.”

Fans of the Joker: Folie à Deux will have to wait till the trailer for the movie is released to know more about it. People are expecting news of the same from the makers very soon.

