"That's all I can give away": Joker 2 composer unveils surprising musical direction for the upcoming sequel

Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the iconic Batman villain, and Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s love interest and partner in crime. But what will make this sequel stand out from the first film is its musical nature, as confirmed by the film’s composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

In January of this year, Guðnadóttir officially announced that she had commenced the process of creating the score for Folie à Deux. She won an Oscar for her haunting cello score for Joker (2019) and recently teased what’s to come in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. When asked how the sequel’s musical nature would impact the score, she replied:

"All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That’s all I can give away."

Guðnadóttir's musical composition for Joker (2019) received extensive acclaim from both critics and enthusiastic audiences due to its eerie cello melodies that resonate throughout the entire soundtrack.

This recognition was further solidified when Guðnadóttir's efforts on Joker earned her the prestigious Oscar for Best Original Score at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Joker 2: Exploring the musical transformation of Gotham's clown prince

The casting of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn also suggests that music will play a crucial role in the film considering her talent in both singing and acting. (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to a report by The Wrap, a part of the film Joker 2 will take place in Arkham Asylum, the infamous mental institution located in Gotham City. This choice of setting might be a nod to the movie title, which hints at the concept of shared madness known as folie à deux in French. This condition involves having beliefs and shared hallucinations among two or more individuals.

The Joker 2 film's musical genre is also a departure from the dark, psychological thriller tone of Joker (2019), which was inspired by films like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy.

Gaga has previously showcased her skills in movies such as A Star Is Born and House of Gucci winning awards for her performances. Alongside Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as the Joker while Zazie Beetz will portray Sophie Dumond.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey have also been announced to join the cast, their specific roles remain undisclosed.

Joker 2, directed by Todd Phillips, who also collaborated with Scott Silver on the script is set to hit theaters in the United States on October 4, 2024. The film is anticipated to deviate from the established DC storyline and present a perspective on the dynamic between Joker and Harley Quinn.

The film Joker 2 is being produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, Bron Creative, and Joint Effort. Its filming took place in various locations, including Los Angeles, New York, and Cedar Grove, New Jersey, from December 2022 to April 2023.

Fans are curious to see how Phoenix and Gaga will portray these iconic characters in a musical setting, and what surprises Phillips has in store for them.