"Now you can be lonely and poor" - Monthly $499 Tinder Select subscription plan prompts wild reactions online

The dating application Tinder recently announced a new subscription plan named Tinder Select. This plan is for $499 per month and it is part of a premium plan in which the subscribers can message anyone they want without even matching with them, reported Bloomberg.

As the news about the expensive plan of Tinder came to light, several social media users reacted to it and shared wild reactions. One user sarcastically wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Now you can be lonely AND poor."

Tinder also told Bloomberg that the dating application is going to give this membership on a rolling basis and it will be given to less than 1 percent of the people.

It was also mentioned that if a user is selected to apply for this plan, then they will have to go through a five-point select screen to get this premium subscription.

Social media users shared hilarious reactions on the Tinder Select subscription plan news

As internet users came across the news of Tinder coming up with a premium plan that costs $499, they were left in shock and started sharing hilarious reactions, which can be seen below:

This subscription has come after Tinder's parent company Match Group purchased the invite-only dating app named The League. The mentioned app is also an expensive one, as the users pay $1,000 per week.

Tinder's chief product officer talked about the premium plan of the dating app

Tinder’s chief product officer, Mark Van Ryswyk, talked about the Tinder Select plan and said that they know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections.

He said:

"So we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering."

He further said that there will be a screening process for this subscription, adding:

"That means their profile must include a verified photo, a biography, five interests, at least four images, and details about what kind of relationship they’re looking for. If their application is approved, members can add an exclusive Select badge to their profile."

Mark also said that the select members can also opt to hide the Tinder Select badge. It is also worth noting that this plan will allow users to send messages to the profiles without matching them only twice a week.