“Now that is free speech” — Internet reacts to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s two-word message for Elon Musk

According to a Fox News report dated February 25, 2025, Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, criticized Elon Musk. The media outlet also reported that on February 25, House Democrats protested against the Republican budget plan at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the New York Times, the U.S. House approved a budget plan on Tuesday that includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a $2 trillion reduction in federal spending.

Following the protest, a reporter asked Crockett what she would say to Elon Musk, who oversees the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). She responded,

"F*ck off."

The short reply garnered a mixed reaction from netizens. X user @ThePopFlop uploaded the clip to the social media app, and the two-word message has gone viral.

One netizen (@BioRecTech) jokingly said Jasmine Crockett's message is an example of free speech. They wrote,

"Now that is free speech."

Some netizens supported Jasmine Crockett's two-word message, calling it "bold" and "brilliant." One user (@loveablenerd) claimed that since Elon Musk talks bluntly, Jasmine Crockett has the right to do the same. Another (@SageAmenti) jokingly said Elon Musk supporters would start criticizing her.

"I'm a fan of @ElonMusk and am loving every minute of the @DOGE saga. Yet I don't have a problem with her language. He talks like that. Why can't she? Keep it real." A netizen wrote on X.

"Rep. Crockett just dropped the mic on Elon—bold, brilliant, and 100% on point! Musk’s chaos doesn’t belong in our government. Keep speaking the truth, @JasmineForUS!!" Another netizen wrote.

"I can hear MAGAs all over the country clutching their pearls and pretending to be shocked." Another netizen wrote on X.

Some netizens criticized Jasmine Crockett, calling her an embarrassment. One other user (@Pierrevw13) claimed Crockett's word choice highlighted society's moral decay and lack of education. Another (@superbucks2050) called out Crockett for using "gutter language."

"I’m embarrassed she’s a United States congresswoman. How low are the standards going to get? What an absolute embarrassment." A netizen wrote on X.

"Americans should be appalled by this person's gutter language. It reflects poorly on Rep. Crockett, the @DNC, the US @Congress, our country, and the American people. She should be ashamed of herself." Another netizen wrote.

"What happened to class and professionalism, especially in government? As an official how you carry yourself does matter. The lack of decorum today makes you wonder: is it poor education, moral decay, or just a sign of the times #RespectMatters," another netizen on X wrote.

Jasmine Crockett has criticized Elon Musk in the past

Revolt World 2024 - Day 3 - Image via Getty

According to a Yahoo News report dated February 17, 2025, Jasmine Crockett spoke out against Donald Trump, who repeatedly claims that immigrants allegedly take American jobs, by calling out the President's political ally, Elon Musk.

Crockett wrote on the social media app Bluesky on February 17, arguing that the immigrant who takes people's jobs is Elon Musk. She accused Musk of firing people, snatching farms and government jobs, etc. She wrote:

"There’s an immigrant taking people’s jobs… his name is Elon Musk. He’s snatching farms, government jobs (even those in which they manage our national security), and definitely those whose jobs are to root out fraud (inspector generals)."

She continued and sarcastically admitted that MAGAs were correct in claiming that immigrants take jobs. She wrote,

"And those that are keeping us safe (FAA), meals on wheels workers, head start, and the list goes on, so I’ll be the bigger person and admit to MAGA that I was wrong when I said immigrants wouldn’t take our jobs. You were 1000 percent correct."

Elon Musk hasn't responded to Jasmine Crockett's blunt two-word message yet.

