“Does she get an extra hour with her kids now?” — Internet reacts as Elon Musk thanks former partner Grimes for defending his gaming skills

On January 19, 2025, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Grimes, defended the Tesla CEO after the gaming community accused him of cheating in Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 games. Earlier this month, Musk live-streamed while playing Path of Exile 2, a popular role-playing game. Players claimed that his playstyle was not like one of the top ninth-ranked players as he claimed to be.

Netizens came forward to comment on Musk and claimed he allegedly cheated in games by letting someone else play on his behalf. In response, Grimes, the mother of Musk's three children, claimed on X that he was an experienced gamer and she had seen him play with her own eyes.

"Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first american druid in diablo to clear abattoir of zir and ended that season as best in the USA. He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat Felix himself at the game. I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this. That is all."

Musk replied to the tweet, writing:

"Thanks"

Elon Musk thanks Grimes (Image via X/@elonmusk)

The singer's tweet garnered mixed reactions from netizens. A netizen (@xtramedium666) jokingly asked if Musk would allow her to spend an extra hour with her kids because of her tweet.

"Does she get an extra hour with her kids now?"

Expand Tweet

Some netizens told the singer Musk is keeping her kid "hostage" and that she shouldn't show off his gaming skills.

"Grimes, honey. The man has practically kidnapped your child and is hoisting the boy above his head at sensitive politically-charged events. You should probably leave out trying to flex his freaking video game achievements," another user said.

"we know he is holding your child hostage," said a user.

Some X users praised Grimes for standing up for her ex, calling her a "good person" for doing so. While another netizen called the entire discourse "interesting."

"It makes me happy that regardless of your differences and not being together, you are both able to celebrate each other's wins. It's refreshing to see in a world where exes are trying to destroy each other, particularly when there are children that came from the relationship. This is wonderful to read," a netizen wrote.

"You're a good person, Grimes. There's literally no reason whatsoever for @elonmusk to lie about video games," said a user.

"Imagine in 2010 someone told you in 2025 we’d have a prominent musical artist coming to the defense of the worlds richest man who is also a primary figure in the recent presidential election and White House to defend his honor by vouching for his efficacy in playing a video game. Interesting times," they wrote.

Elon Musk and Grimes: Relationship timeline

Elon Musk (Image via Getty)

According to a report by the Economics Times, Elon Musk and Grimes first interacted on X (formerly Twitter) in early 2018. It started when he made up a joke about "Roko's Basilisk," a thought experiment, and Rococo, an ornate art style. However, he soon found out Grimes made a similar joke in 2015 in her music video for Flesh Without Blood.

Elon Musk then reached out to her, and the couple bonded over their shared interest in art and technology. In May 2018, they confirmed their relationship by attending the Met Gala together.

They were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2018 to 2022. They have three children together: X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

According to Page Six's September 24, 2021 report, Elon Musk shared that the couple are "semi-separated," but they remained on good terms.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," the SpaceX CEO said.

In her Vanity Fair interview in March 2022, Grimes said that they officially broke up and lived separately.

As per Business Insider, Musk filed for custody of his kids in September 2023, claiming Grimes did not return to Texas with their two youngest kids. At the time, Elon Musk only had their oldest son, X, with him. The custody dispute was settled in August 2024. Although the details aren't revealed to the public, Grimes spoke up on social media about the tiring custody battle in 2024.

"Because the threat of losing ur kids while going bankrupt fighting for them is not very conducive to creative thoughts. I just slept and cried every minute I wasn't explicitly fighting for my kids during that year," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

On March 23, 2024, Grimes posted pictures with DJ Anyma on her Instagram, confirming that the duo are dating. On the other hand, Elon Musk has admitted that he cheated in the Path of Exile 2 game by account-boosting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback