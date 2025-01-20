"It's impossible to beat the players in Asia" without account-boosting, Elon Musk claims after admitting to being piloted in Path of Exile 2

After being called out by multiple Path of Exile 2 streamers for feigned success on a boosted account, Elon Musk has finally admitted to the deed after the fact. However, this admission comes with a side-order of new contentious statements that might add even more fuel to the controversy. The tech billionaire has now explicitly said on record that PoE and Diablo leaderboard-racing necessitates account sharing.

Musk made these statements in a DM conversation with NikoWrex, a Diablo 4 content creator who occasionally dabbles in Path of Exile. The latter has now publicized these DMs on X and YouTube. Answering a direct query regarding whether he has ever level-boosted and purchased resources in Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4, Elon says:

"It's impossible to beat the players in Asia if you don't, as they do!"

Elon Musk's understanding of Path of Exile 2 leaderboards is questionable, to say the least

These were the DMs as published by NikoWrex (Image via X @NikoWrex)

Elon Musk's first and only direct admission of having a third party pilot his hardcore characters in Path of Exile 2 comes six weeks after the Early Access release of the game. In these six weeks, there has been no indication whatsoever that Elon's account was level-boosted or guided by a different player.

There was no indication of external help at any point in his Path of Exile 2 stream on X via Starlink from a private jet where he cleared Arbiter of Ash on a softcore account. The Tesla CEO continued to conveniently exclude the topic on his subsequent streams, including those on multiple Monk characters in the hardcore league. The only time he was directly confronted with the question on stream, he side-stepped it with a joke on his "Chinese alter-ego".

Although Elon has finally admitted to having used a secondary player to play on his behalf, he did so alongside a set of bold claims. After commenting that he "never claimed" that all of his HC characters were leveled by him, Elon dropped this bombshell of a statement:

"The top accounts in Diablo or PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race"

Even as a sweeping generalization, this assertion undercuts the fundamental idea of competitive leaderboards in these live-service ARPGs. It also belittles the efforts and dedication of all Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 players trying to compete in the leaderboards.

Not only is this claim unverifiable but can also be debunked easily — many of the top leaderboard position holders stream their hardcore/SSF ladder-climbing efforts daily on Twitch. It's also unclear what Musk means when he says one cannot beat "players in Asia" without account-boosting. Among the possible implications, the most direct one is that account-sharing is rampant in competitive Asian ARPG communities.

Here is the full video from Nikowrex:

After trivializing the concept of ARPG leaderboards, Elon Musk then continued to reinstate his gamer credentials with the sub-2-minute Diablo 4 PIT clearance, which he claims was completely done by him.

Further questions were also presented on the topic of the Asmongold situation, as well as the possibility of streaming with Asmongold (as well as Quin69). Elon's condition for agreeing to let Asmongold stream a live SpaceX launch is:

"Ok sure, but he has to admit that I am a living god of video games"

As Elon Musk now begins the leaderboard climb of regaining the ARPG community's trust, it should be noted that account-sharing of any kind is a grey area in Path of Exile 2's terms of use, and direct grounds for a ban in Diablo 4.

Stay tuned for more Path of Exile 2, Diablo 4, and other ARPG news on Sportskeeda.

