Diablo 4 patch 2.1 notes: All balance changes and everything new in Season 7

Diablo 4 patch notes for 2.1 are live now, detailing a series of sweeping changes that are sure to shake up the meta in the upcoming Season of Witchcraft. The changes listed here will go live on January 21, alongside all the new mechanics of Season 7 (Headhunting, Witchcraft Powers, and more). While it's already quite clear what the strongest class going into Season 7 is, the patch notes for 2.1 has a lot of interesting hooks for those who want to theorycraft new builds in advance.

For PTR players who participated in the December 2.1 PTR, here are all the changes since PTR went into the live Season 7 update. On the other hand, if you want to glean the patch notes to check out new Unique items, runes, and more, here are a few handy dedicated lists you can go through instead:

Trending

Without further ado, here are the full 2.1 patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 7 (sans bugfixes).

All New Items and Tempering Recipes in Diablo 4 patch 2.1 (Season 7)

New Witchcraft Powers will definitely make some new busted builds online (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

General

Aspect of Apogeic Furor – Offensive

Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your Ultimate damage by 6-10%, up to 60-100%. At 10 stacks, your Cooldowns and this bonus are reset.

Vehement Brawler’s Aspect – Offensive

Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by 10-30% for 8 seconds. Gain 4 2 additional Ultimate Skill Ranks.

Barbarian

Mantle of Mountain's Fury – Unique Chest Armor

Affixes

Inherent: 50% 100% Hammer of the Ancients damage for 5 seconds after an Earthquake explodes

100% Hammer of the Ancients damage for 5 seconds after an Earthquake explodes 200-350 Armor

3-5 Ranks to Hammer of the Ancients

2-3 Skill Ranks of Defensive Stance

13.5-22.5% Chance for Earthquake to Deal Double Damage

Power

Hammer of the Ancients also forms a seismic line that deals its damage and Slows enemies hit by 60-80% for 4 seconds. Any Earthquakes it passes through explode for their total damage and are consumed.

Aspect of Incendiary Fissures – Offensive

Your Earthquakes deal 40-60% increased damage and their damage is converted into Fire.

Vehement Brawler’s Augments – New Weapon Tempering Recipe

+Ranks of Warpath

+Ranks of Belligerence

+Ranks of Heavy Hitter

Druid

Malefic Crescent - Unique Amulet

Affixes

+7.8-10% Willpower

+154.8-200% Werewolf Critical Strike Damage

+8-12.5% Movement Speed while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf

+1-2 to Feral Aptitude

Power

The value of your Lupine Ferocity's Critical Strike Damage is increased to 100-150% 150-200% [x] when consecutively Critical Striking.

Aspect Of Electrified Claws

Shapeshifting into a new animal form causes a Lightning Bolt to strike a Nearby enemy dealing Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 20-40% increased damage and Stun for 2 seconds.

Aspect of Wolf's Rain

Casting Hurricane also spawns a smaller hurricane on your Wolves for 8 seconds. These hurricanes deals 5-15%[X] of Hurricane's damage for each active Wolf.

Werewolf Finesse - New Weapon Tempering Recipe

+% Poison Damage

+% Werewolf Attack Speed

+% Werewolf Critical Chance

Necromancer

Kessime's Legacy – Unique Pants

Affixes

Inherent: Casting Blood Wave Fortifies You For 70% of Your Maximum Life

219-300% Ultimate Damage

9.5-14.5% Damage Reduction While Fortified

16-25% Blood Wave Cooldown Reduction

16-25% Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage

Power

Blood Wave now forms a wave on each side of you. Both waves converge at your feet, Pulling In surrounding enemies and exploding for damage. Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take 5-10% increased damage from your Blood Waves, up to 150-300% in total.

Indira's Memory – Unique Pants

Affixes

Inherent: Casting Bone Spear Reduces Blood Wave's Cooldown by 2 Seconds

16-25% Maximum Life

82.5-105% Overpower Damage

18.5-27.5% Damage Reduction While Injured

2-3 Skill Ranks of Tides of Blood

Power

Blood Wave is additionally a Bone Skill that spawns a Bone Prison at its end point and increases your Blood Skill damage by 40-80% for 8 seconds when cast. Bone Spear is additionally a Blood Skill and will drain 10% Maximum Life each cast after hitting an enemy to consume a surrounding Corpse and launch one new Bone Spear from it.

Aspect of Distilled Anima – Mobility Aspect

While Soulrift is active, you are Unhindered and gain 1% increased Movement Speed per absorbed soul, up to 30-60%. This lasts for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.

Bone Duster's – Offensive Aspect

Previous – Bone Spear is guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies within Bone Prison and deals 20-40% increased damage to them.

Now – Bone Spear is guaranteed to Overpower enemies within Bone Prison and deals 30-50% increased damage to them.

Dreadful Augments – New Weapon Tempering Recipe

+Ranks of Fueled by Death

+Ranks of Finality

+Ranks of Titan's Fall

Rogue

Assassin's Stride - Unique Boots

Affixes

Inherent: Casting a Mobility Skill grants +100% Movement Speed for 2 seconds

34.9-40% Shadow Resistance

10-15% Mobility Cooldown Reduction

2-3 Skill Ranks to Mobility Skills

3-4 Skill Ranks to Shadow Imbuement

Power

Mobility Skills are always Shadow Imbued with 40-80% increased potency. Lucky Hit: Damaging an Elite or Boss with a Mobility Skill has up to a 40-80% chance to instantly trigger a free Shadow Imbuement explosion.

Slice and Dice – Utility Aspect

Twisting Blades' initial hit cleaves. Twisting Blades returns 25-45% faster.

Aspect of Bitter Infection – Offensive Aspect

Enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement take 30-50% 30-70% of its damage every second. Shadow Imbuement deals 30-50% 30-70% [X] increased damage.

Ultimate Efficiency — New Resource Tempering Recipe

Death Trap Cooldown Reduction

Rain of Arrows Cooldown Reduction

Shadow Clone Cooldown Reduction

Energy after Casting an Ultimate Skill

Sorcerer

Strike of Stormhorn - Unique Focus

Affixes

Inherent: Replaces all Chance to Summon an Additional Ball lightning affixes with Chance to summon a Super Ball Lightning.

+1-2 Ranks to Ball Lightning

187-250% Ball Lightning Projectile Speed

67.5-108.5% Critical Strike Damage

13-17.5% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice is Converted to Chance to Cast a Super Ball Lightning.

Developer’s Note: The inherent affix replaces all sources of Chance to Cast additional ball lightnings with Chance to cast a Super Ball Lightning.

Power

Ball Lightning splashes on contact for 60-100%[x] increased damage and Stunning enemies for 1 second if it reaches its Maximum Range.

Super Ball Lightnings are larger, deal 100% 125% increased damage, have a higher Lucky Hit Chance, and its Stun duration is increased to 3 seconds.

Okun's Catalyst - Unique Focus

Affixes

Inherent: Ball Lightning can be cast while moving.

After Casting a Defensive Skill, 0.5-1.5% Damage Reduction for each active Ball Lightning.

23-35% Attack Speed for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill

+1-2 Ranks to Ball Lightning

13-17.5% Chance to Cast an additional Ball Lightning

Power

Ball Lightning orbits you creating a static field that damages all enemies within for 140-180% damage per active ball and granting Unhindered while the field is active.

Aspect of Mind's Awakening – Utility Aspect

Casting a Pyromancy Skill Immobilizes enemies hit for 0.5-1 seconds.

Casting a Shock Skill grants a burst of 15-30% Movement Speed for 1 second.

Casting a Frost Skill grants a Barrier for 3-6% Maximum Life.

While Enlightened, each Skill grants all benefits.

Prismatic Augments Tempering Recipe

Chance for Ice Blade to cast twice (Note: this has been removed from the Conjuration Augments Tempering Recipe).

Chance for Inferno to deal Double damage (Note: this has been removed from the Pyromancy Augments Tempering Recipe).

+Ranks to Shocking Impact

All Barbarian changes in Diablo 4 patch 2.1 (Season 7)

Skills

Hammer of the Ancients

Damage increased from 70% to 90%.

Hammer of the Ancients can now strike ground areas without enemies, but will approach when a target is selected for attacks.

Furious Hammer of the Ancients

Previous - Hammer of the Ancients gain 2% Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when cast. Its Critical Strikes Knockdown enemies for 2 seconds.

Now - Hammer of the Ancients gain 3% 5% Critical Strike Damage and Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when cast. Its Critical Strikes Knockdown enemies for 2 seconds.

Mighty Throw

Impact damage increased from 80% to 105%.

Pulse damage increased from 35% to 50%.

Kick

Skill Ranks now increase Kick's damage.

Mighty Kick

Knockdown duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Wrath of the Berserker

Rank 5: Wrath of the Berserker Pulls in enemies instead of Knocking Back and deals 200% damage to them.

Call of the Ancients

Now has the Summoning tag.

New Rank 5 Bonus: While Call of the Ancients is active, gain 50% Movement Speed and 20% Distant Damage Reduction.

Prime Call of the Ancients

Damage bonus increased from 25% to 30%.

Iron Maelstrom

Two-Hand Bludgeoning Slam damage increased from 60% to 75%.

Duel Wield Swing damage increased from 33% to 43%.

New Rank 5 Bonus: Iron Maelstrom damage is increased by 60% of your Damage to Injured and Healthy bonuses.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly deal damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base Skill.

Enhanced Charge

Mighty Kick

Power Kick

Battle Lunging Strike

Enhanced Rupture

Passives

Heavy Hitter

Previous - Your Ultimate Skills deal 15% more damage.

Now - Your Ultimate Skills, Earthquakes, and Dust Devils deal 15% more damage.

Defensive Stance

Previous - Increase the Damage Reduction gained while you are Fortified by an additional 2%.

Now - While Fortified, you gain an additional 2% Damage Reduction and Heal 0.5% Maximum Life every second.

Slaying Strike

Previous - You deal 5% increased damage against Injured enemies.

Now - You deal 5% increased damage to Injured and Healthy enemies.

Unbridled Rage

Previous - Your Core Skills deal 45% increased damage but cost 100% more Fury.

Now - Your Core Skills deal 45% increased damage but cost 100% more Fury. The damage is doubled against Injured enemies.

Walkling Arsenal

Previous - Dealing direct damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapons grants 8% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three damage bonuses are active, you gain an additional 10% increased damage and Attack Speed.

Now - Casting a Skill with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapon grants 15% increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain 25% Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed.

Legendary Aspects

Executioner's

Previous - Killing an enemy with an Overpower leaves behind an Earthquake at their location, dealing Physical damage over 4 seconds. Can only occur once every 4 seconds.

Now - Your Overpowers will spawn an Earthquake every 4 seconds that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. Your Earthquake damage is increased by 25% 15% for every 100 Strength you have.

Of Earthquakes

Previous - Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake damaging enemies for Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you deal 10-25% increased damage.

Now - Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes and for 4 seconds afterwards, you deal 10-25% increased damage. Your Earthquakes deal 20-60% increased damage.

Of Bul-Kathos

Previous - Leap creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain 10-25% increased Damage Reduction.

Now - Leap creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds. While standing in Earthquakes and for 4 seconds afterwards, you gain 10-25% increased Damage Reduction. Your Earthquakes deal 20-60% increased damage.

Of Ancestral Echoes

Now gives a 20-40% Summoning Skill damage bonus.

Of Ancestral Charge

Now gives a 20-40% Summoning Skill damage bonus.

Of Encroaching Wrath

Previous - After spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery Skill within 5 seconds deals 40-70% increased damage.

Now - After spending 100 Fury, your next Weapon Mastery or Brawling Skill within 8 seconds deals 50-80% increased damage.

Of Herculean Spectacle

Mighty Throw damage increased from 15-35% to 25-45%.

Unique Items

Twin Strikes

Previous - After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 50-80% increased damage.

Now - After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 50-80% increased damage and Stunning for 1 second.

Unbroken Chain

1-2 Skill Ranks of Pit Fighter swapped to 2-3 Skill Ranks of Slaying Strike.

Enemy Damage Reduction increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.

Ugly Bastard Helm

Fire damage bonus increased from 60-80% to 80-100%.

Inherent Fire Resistance increased from 50% to 100%.

Paragon

Bone Breaker – Legendary Node

Previous - Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower.

Now - Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Whenever you Overpower, your Ultimate Skills deal 10% increased damage for 10 seconds, up to 80%.

Weapons Master – Legendary Node

Previous - Swapping weapons grants you 8% of your Maximum Fury.

Now - Swapping weapons grants you 8% of your Maximum Fury. You deal 30% increased damage to Injured and Healthy enemies.

All Druid changes in Diablo 4 patch 2.1 (Season 7)

Skills

Hurricane

Can now be cast while moving.

Raging Shred

Previous - Shred's third combo attack is larger and applies an additional 143% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.

Now - Shred's third combo attack is larger, applies an additional 143% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds, and causes enemies to take 150% [X] increased Poisoning damage for 5 seconds.

Innate Blood Howl

Previous - Blood Howl also generates 20 Spirit.

Now - Blood Howl also generates 20 Spirit. You deal 25%[x] increased damage until you shapeshift out of Werewolf form.

Grizzly Rage

Damage bonus increased from 50%[X] to 60%[X].

Rank 5: Casting Grizzly Rage Knocks Down surrounding enemies for 5 seconds and deals 200% damage to them.

Lacerate

Damage increased from 560% to 600%.

Rank 5: Lacerate damage is increased by 40% 30% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Cataclysm

Rank 5: Casting Cataclysm Slows surrounding enemies by 70% for 8 seconds.

Petrify

Rank 5: Casting Petrify resets all your non-Ultimate Skill Cooldowns.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Fierce Claw

Innate Earthen Bulwark

Raging Shred

Passives

Lupine Ferocity

Previous - Every 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes and deals 100% increased damage, doubled to 200% against Injured enemies.

Now - Every 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes. Werewolf Critical Strikes deal 75%[x] increased damage.

Toxic Claws

Previous - Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills deal 12% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds.

Now - Critical Strikes with Shred and Lacerate deal an additional 24% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds.

Heightened Senses

Previous - When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either Animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Now - When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 3% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Charged Atmosphere

Previous - Every 14 seconds, a Lightning Bolt hits a Nearby enemy dealing 45% damage.

Now - Every 14 seconds, a Lightning Bolt hits a Nearby enemy dealing 45% damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 10% increased damage.

Spirit Boons

Spirit Offering unlocks reduced from 100 to 60 per Spirit Animal.

Deer – Prickleskin

Previous - Gain 480 Thorns.

Now - Deal 5% increased damage to enemies for 5 seconds after they attack you.

Deer – Gift of the Stag

Previous - Gain 40 Maximum Spirit.

Now - Gain 40 Maximum Spirit. You gain 5 Spirit every second.

Eagle – Scythe Talon

Previous - Gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance.

Now - Gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance and 15%[X] increased Lucky Hit Chance.

Wolf – Energize

Previous - Lucky Hit: Dealing damage has a 15% chance to restore 30 Spirit.

Now - Lucky Hit: Dealing damage has a 15% chance to fully restore your Spirit.

Snake – Obsidian Slam

Previous - Every 10th kill will cause your next Earth Skill to Overpower.

Now - Every 6th attack cast will cause your next Earth Skill to Overpower.

Snake – Overload

Previous - Lucky Hit: Dealing Lightning damage has up to a 40% chance to cause the target to emit a static discharge, dealing 120% Lightning damage to surrounding enemies.

Now - Dealing Storm damage also applies an additional 20% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds. Lucky Hit: Dealing Poison damage has up to a 1% chance to summon a Lightning Bolt on the target dealing 120% damage.

Legendary Aspects

Blurred Beast

Previous - While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned and deals 55-75%[X] increased damage to them.

Now - Shred deals 55-70% more damage, and Shred has a 33% chance to land an additional strike, up to 4 times.

Unsatiated

Previous - After killing an enemy with Shred, you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal 20-40%[X] increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit.

Now - After Critically Striking an enemy with Shred, you gain 15 Spirit. While at 100 Spirit, Werewolf Skills deal 20-40%[x] increased damage until you go below 30 Spirit.

Virulent

Changed from Utility to Offensive aspect.

Previous - When Rabies infects an enemy, reduce its Cooldown by 0.2-0.99 seconds. This Cooldown reduction is tripled when infecting Elite enemies.

Now - When Rabies infects an enemy, reduce its Cooldown by 0.2-0.99 seconds, tripled when infecting Elite enemies. You deal 25%[X] 25-50%[X] increased damage to enemies affected by Rabies.

Runeworker's Conduit

Previous - Critical Strikes with Storm Skills that you cast charge the air around you for 3 seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 20-40% increased damage.

Now - Critical Strikes with Storm Skills cause Lightning Bolts to periodically strike close enemies for 3 seconds, each dealing Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolt damage is increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Unique Items

Tempest Roar

Changed flat damage Willpower affix to +% Willpower affix.

Mjölnic Ryng

Previous - While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal 40-100% increased damage.

Now - While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal 40-100% increased damage. Cataclysm receives your Lightning Bolt benefits.

Tempering

Shapeshifting Finesse

Removed +% Werewolf Attack Speed

Removed +% Werewolf Critical Chance

Added +% Damage while Fortified

Paragon

Heightened Malice

Previous - While there are 3 or more Poisoned enemies Nearby, you deal 45% increased damage.

Now - While a Poisoned enemy is Nearby, you deal 35%[X] increased damage plus an additional 5%[X] for each additional Poisoned enemy, up to 4.

Survival Instincts

Previous - While in Werebear form, you deal 1% increased damage, up to 60%, for every 1% difference in current Life percent between you and the enemy.

Now - While in Werebear form, you deal 30%[X] increased damage or 45%[X] when you are at full Life. You have 1%[X] increased Overpower damage, up to 25%[X], for every 1% difference in current Life percent and Fortified Life percent between you and the enemy.

Ancestral Guidance – Legendary Node

Previous - After spending 75 Spirit, you deal 40% increased damage for 5 seconds.

Now - After spending 75 Spirit, you deal 40% increased damage for 5 seconds. Your Ultimate Skills deal 1% increased damage per Spirit when cast.

Keeper Glyph

Increased the Non-Physical damage bonus from 10%[X] to 15%[X].

Territorial Glyph

Increased Damage Reduction against Close enemies from 10% to 15%.

Undaunted Glyph

Increased Damage Reduction while Fortified from 10% to 15%.

Werewolf Glyph

Increased Werewolf form damage from [+]11.12% to [+]16.6%.

All Necromancer changes in Diablo 4 patch 2.1 (Season 7)

Skills

Blight

Essence cost reduced from 25 to 20.

Enhanced Blight

Previous - Blight's radius is increased by 15%.

Now - Blight's radius is increased by 15%, directly hitting an Elite with it doubles the damage of its defile area.

Paranormal Blight

Previous - Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.

Now - Blight has a 25% chance to instantly Freeze enemies on impact for 3 seconds and its defiled area also Chills enemies for 15% every second.

Developer’s Note: The impact Freeze works with the smaller projectiles from the Ebonpiercer Unique item.

Bone Spear

Damage increased from 85% to 100%.

Supernatural Bone Spear

Previous - Bone Spear makes the first enemy hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now - Bone Spear deals 40% more Overpower damage and restores 5% Maximum Life after Overpowering.

Paranormal Bone Spear

Previous - Bone Spear has a 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. If Bone Spear's primary projectile Critically Strikes, it fires 2 additional Bone Shards upon being destroyed.

Now - Bone Spear has 5% more Critical Strike Chance. If its main projectile Critically Strikes, 2 more Bone Shards form upon expiration and you gain 10% Maximum Essence for 5 seconds.

Enhanced Sever

Previous - Sever damages enemies along its path for 75% of its initial damage.

Now - Sever deals 85% of its initial damage along its path and Slows enemies by 40% for 3 seconds.

Paranormal Sever

Previous - Every 3rd cast of Sever makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now - Every 3rd cast of Sever Fears enemies and makes them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Supernatural Sever

Previous - Sever deals 2% increased damage for each Minion you have upon cast.

Now - Sever deals 2% increased damage for each Minion you have upon Cast and spawns a Corpse at its end point.

Soulrift

New Functionality: While soul draining from a Boss, Soulrift will now additionally also drain up to two other enemies at the same time.

Rank 5: Every 30 souls consumed refills 1 of your Healing Potions with the lifeblood of your tortured victims.

Supreme Soulrift

Maximum stacks increased from 30 to 100.

Damage bonus reduced from 1% to 0.5% per soul absorbed.

Maximum damage bonus increased from 30% to 75%.

Prime Soulrift

Previous - Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift has a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed.

Now - Soulrift extracts twice the souls from enemies and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds. After it ends, all surrounding enemies are Feared and Slowed by 85% for 5 seconds.

Blood Mist

Baseline damage increased from 2% to 35%.

Ghastly Blood Mist

Previous - Blood Mist leaves behind a Corpse every 1 second.

Now - Blood Mist is now a Mobility Skill that grants 30% Movement Speed, spawning a Corpse every second and applying Vulnerable for 5 seconds to enemies it passes through.

Dreadful Blood Mist

Previous - You gain 10% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds after Blood Mist ends.

Now - You gain 15% Critical Strike Chance and 10% Critical Strike Damage for 5 seconds after Blood Mist ends.

Bone Prison

Cooldown reduced from 18 to 15 seconds.

Enhanced Bone Prison

Previous - Enemies within Bone Prison when cast are made Vulnerable for 8 seconds.

Now - Enemies within Bone Prison when it appears are made Vulnerable and take 15% more damage for 8 seconds.

Dreadful Bone Prison

Max Cooldown Reduction increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Ghastly Bone Prison

Previous - If an enemy is trapped by Bone Prison, gain 25 Essence, plus another 5 per enemy trapped.

Now - Casting Bone Prison grants 40 Essence. Trapping a Boss generates another 25 Essence.

Army of the Dead

Damage increased from 90% to 120%.

New Functionality: Volatile Skeleton explosions now Stun enemies for 2 seconds.

Now has the Summoning tag.

Rank 5: Army of the Dead's damage is increased by 125% 40% of your Skeleton Mage and Golem Damage bonuses.

Blood Wave

The Knockback on Blood Wave is now much more consistent and will sweep enemies farther along its course.

Rank 5: Blood Wave's damage is increased by 100% 30% of your Damage While Healthy and Damage While Fortified bonuses.

Bone Storm

Rank 5: Bone Storm's damage is increased by 60% 30% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Blighted Corpse Explosion

Enhanced Decompose

Passives

Reaper's Pursuit

Previous - Damaging enemies with Darkness Skills increases your Movement Speed by 5% for 3 seconds.

Now - For each Darkness Skill on your Skill Bar, gain 2% increased Movement Speed and 2% more damage.

Amplify Damage

Previous - You deal 4% increased damage to Cursed enemies.

Now - You deal 4% increased damage to Cursed and Feared enemies. These bonuses can stack.

Hellbent Commander

Previous - While you control at least 7 Minions, your Minions deal 10% increased damage.

Now - While you control at least 7 Minions, gain 10% Summoning Damage.

Coalesced Blood

Previous - While Healthy your Blood Skills deal 6% increased damage.

Now - You deal 6% increased damage while Healthy.

Spiked Armor

Previous - Gain 40 Thorns and 5% additional Armor.

Now - Gain 40/80/120 Thorns, 5/10/15% Armor, and 10% Block Chance.

Rathma's Vigor

Now additionally provides 120% Overpower damage.

Affliction

Explosion damage scaling based on your Shadow Damage Over Time bonus has been replaced with a Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Legendary Aspects

Numerous Legendary Aspects from Spiritborn are becoming available to the Necromancer which supports its Block archetype:

Developer’s Note: These items are still exclusive to owners of the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Bristleback: When you Dodge or Block an attack you trigger a 100-160% Thorns attack against the attacker.

Aspect of Redirected Force: Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 30-70% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.

Aspect of Layered Wards: Your Blocked Damage Reduction is increased by 10-30% while you have a Barrier.

Tidal

Previous - Blood Wave fires 2 additional waves, each dealing 100-120% of normal damage.

Now - Blood Wave fires 2 additional waves, each dealing 200-240% of normal damage, but you can no longer recast it until the last wave ends.

Of Gore Quills

Damage of Blood Lances spawned from Blood Orbs increased from 20-60% of normal damage to 40-80%.

Blood Seeker's

Previous - Blood Lance deals 10-25% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy.

Now - Blood Lance deals 10-25% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy. While Healthy, your Blood Lances deal 25-40% increased Critical Strike Damage.

Cadaverous

Previous - Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core Skills by 3.5-7% for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%.

Now - Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core and Ultimate Skills by 3.5-7% for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%.

Of The Void

Previous - Blight's defiled area, when spawned, pulls in enemies around the affected area.

Now - Blight's defiled area Pulls In enemies and has a 35-50% chance to Stun them for 3 seconds when it appears.

Of Plunging Darkness

Previous - Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals 80-140% bonus damage over 6 seconds.

Now - Bone Prison is now a Darkness Skill and spawns a pool of Blight that deals 80-140% bonus damage over 6 seconds.

Unyielding Commander

Previous - While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions deal 70-110% increased damage and take 90% reduced damage.

Now - While Army of the Dead is active, gain 70-110% Summoning Damage and your Minions take 90% reduced damage.

Of the Great Feast

Previous - Your Minions deal 30-45% increased damage but each one drains 1 Essence from you per second. If you have no active Minions, this bonus applies to you instead and you lose 7 Essence per second.

Now - Gain 30-45% Summoning damage, but each active Minion drains 1 Essence from you per second. If you have no active Minions, you gain 30-45% increased damage instead, and you lose 7 Essence per second.

Unique Items

Blood Moon Breeches New Affixes:

9-11% Critical Strike Chance.

2-3 Curse Skill Ranks

1-2 Skill Ranks of Golem Mastery.

1-2 Skill Ranks of Hellbent Commander.

Power

Previous - Your Minions' attacks have a 3-7% chance to randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden. You deal 100-150% increased Overpower damage to enemies affected by your Curses.

Now - Your Summoning Skills have a 3-7% chance to randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden. You deal 20-50% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by your Curses.

Curses can now be applied from all of your Summoning Skills, not just Minion attacks.

Deathless Visage

Previous - Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode for Physical damage, increased by 5% for every 30% Critical Strike Damage you have.

Now - Bone Spear deals 30-50% 40-60% more Critical Strike Damage and forms echoes that burst for Physical damage, increased by 5% for every 25% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Lidless Wall

Previous - Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 15-45% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases this chance by 25% and the maximum possible Bone Storms by 1.

Now - Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy has up to a 15-45% chance to spawn a Bone Storm around their location. Each Sacrifice bonus increases this chance by 25% and allows you to spawn 1 more Bone Storm. Each active Bone Storm grants 10% 20% Critical Strike Damage.

Paragon

Wither – Legendary Node

Intelligence cap raised from 1,200 to 2,000.

Bloodbath – Legendary Node

Previous - Deal 70% increased Overpower damage.

Now - Deal 100% increased Overpower damage. After Overpowering, you deal 25% increased Blood Skill damage for 5 seconds.

Tempering

Profane Cage – Defensive Temper Recipe

Removed Ranks of Spiked Armor

Developer’s Note: Spiked Armor can still be found in the Thorn Army recipe.

All Rogue changes in Diablo 4 patch 2.1 (Season 7)

Skills

Twisting Blades

The 8%[X] bonus damage to targets impaled by Twisting Blades duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds and now stacks.

Enhanced Penetrating Shot

Chance to shoot an additional arrow when hitting an Elite or Boss increased from 25% to 40%.

Enhanced Shadow Imbuement

Previous - You gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement.

Now - You gain 15%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance against enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement.

Blended Shadow Imbuement

Previous - Shadow Imbuement's primary explosion makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Now - Shadow Imbuement's damage makes enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Blended Cold Imbuement

Previous - Lucky Hit: Cold Imbued Skills have up to a 35% Chance to instantly Freeze enemies for 3 seconds.

Now - Cold Imbuement applies to 2 additional Imbueable Skills and reduces their Energy cost by 35%.

Caltrops

Can now be cast at a target location, rather than always at the Rogue's feet.

Casting animation updated to no longer moves you backwards.

No longer has the Mobility Skill Tag.

Death Trap

New Functionality: Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates.

Damage increased from 250% to 300%.

Rank 5: Death Trap has an additional Pull In effect when it appears.

Prime Death Trap

Previous - Enemies are Pulled into Death Trap when it activates.

Now - Death Trap Slows all surrounding enemies by 85% for 5 seconds when it activates.

Disciplined Shadow Step

Damage increased from 200%[X] to 300%[X].

Shadow Clone

Is now also considered a Summoning Skill.

Damage from the Shadow Clone is now attributed to the Rogue, allowing it more consistently trigger effects and benefit from damage bonuses.

Rank 5: Casting Shadow Clone will Daze surrounding enemies for 3 seconds and deal 200% damage to them. Your Shadow Clone becomes a Cutthroat Skill on cast.

Rain of Arrows

Previous - Arrows rain down over a large area 2 times, each wave dealing damage. Rain of Arrows' first wave Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.

Now - Arrows immediately rain down over a large area dealing damage and Knocking Down all enemies hit for 3 seconds.

Damage increased from 220% to 450%.

Delay before arrow impact reduced from 1 second to 0.25 seconds.

Casting animation has been smoothed out and improved.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 4% to 12%.

Rank 5: Rain of Arrows damage is increased by 100% 80% of your Damage to Distant bonus.

Supreme Rain of Arrows

Previous - Rain of Arrows deals 60% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Now - Rain of Arrows deals 60% increased damage to both Vulnerable and Crowd Controlled enemies.

The following Skills Tree Upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Methodical Dance of Knives

Subverting Smoke Grenade

Passives

Deadeye

You deal 10/20/30%[X] increased damage to Distant enemies.

Shadow Crash

Previous - Lucky Hit: Shadow Damage has up to a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 0.5/1.0/1.5 seconds.

Now - Lucky Hit: Shadow Damage has up to a 10/20/30% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Precision

Stacks required to activate the guaranteed Critical Strike reduced from 4 to 3.

Casting a Marksman Skill no longer generates an additional stack if the skill Critically Strikes.

Baseline Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 50%[X] to 65%[X].

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of True Sight

Now goes up to 21 ranks.

Bonus damage while Inner Sight is active increased from 21-30%[X] to 35-55%[X].

Aspect of Corruption

Previous - Your Imbuement Skills have 25-45%[X] increased potency against Vulnerable enemies.

Now - Your Imbuement Skills have 40-60%[X] increased potency.

Aspect of Siphoned Victuals

Previous - Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Non-Basic Skill has a 5-25% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Now - Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 5-25% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Aspect of Stolen Vigor

Time between Unstoppable Buffs reduced from 8 seconds to 6 seconds.

Aspect of Cruel Sustenance

Previous - Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive Heal you for 42-252 Life for each enemy damaged, up to a maximum of 126-755 Life.

Now - Explosions from the Victimize Key Passive grant you a Barrier for 5-15% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds.

Clandestine Aspect

Skill Ranks of Agility and Subterfuge Skills increased from 1-3 to 3-5.

Trickster's Aspect

Previous - Caltrops and Smoke Grenade receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second.

Now - Caltrops, Smoke Grenade, and Death Trap receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second.

Unique Items

Grasp of Shadow

Affix

New Inherent: Shadow Clones Execute Injured Non-Elite Enemies

Skill ranks of Core Skills Affix is now Skill ranks of Markman and Cutthroat Skills

Lucky Hit Chance Affix is now Critical Strike Chance

Power

Previous - Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a 24-44% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics the Skill.

Now - Casting a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has a 30-50% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics the Skill.

Internal cooldown on summoning the Shadow Clone reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Scoundrel's Leathers

New inherent affix: Your Trap and Grenade Skills are now also considered Core Skills.

Unique effect now also grants 10-20%[x] Core Skill Damage.

Internal cooldown on triggering a trap reduced from 1 second to 0.75 seconds.

Word of Hakan

Additionally grants 30-50% increased Damage to Distant bonus.

Paragon

Ambush Glyph

Damage bonus to Trapped enemies increased from 10%[X] to 12%[X].

Canny Glyph

Non-Physical damage bonus stacking limit increased from 10%[X] to 15%[X].

Chip Glyph

Physical damage bonus stacking limit increased from 10%[X] to 15%[X].

Ranger Rare Node

Damage to Distant increased from 40% to 80%.

Danse Macabre Legendary Node

Damage bonus to your next Skill after casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increased from 50%[X] to 75%[X].

Eldritch Bounty Legendary Node

Damage increase after using an Imbued skill increased from 20%[X] to 30%[X].

No Witnesses — Legendary Node

Ultimate Skill Damage bonus increased from 10% to 20%.

Maximum Bonus increased from 45% to 60%.

Tempering

Imbuement Abundance — Resource Recipe

Changed to Utility Recipe.

Rogue Motion — Mobility Recipe

Removed Movement Speed Affix.

Specialist Evolution — Offensive Recipe

Stun Grenade Size Affix removed.

Rogue Innovation — Utility Recipe

Stun Grenade Size Affix added.

Agile Augments — Weapon Recipe

Chance for Shadow Clone to Deal Double Damage Affix added.

All Sorcerer changes in Diablo 4 patch 2.1 (Season 7)

Developer’s Note: All Sorcerers eventually use Burning and Conjuration builds. The focus behind all of these changes is to try and fix these outlying issues and open more build options. As always, we will continue to monitor the effect this has on Sorcerer's power level.

Skills

Conjurations

All now show the max limit on the tooltip.

Enhanced Ball Lightning

Previous - Ball Lightning's Attack Rate is increased by your Attack Speed Bonus, up to 25%.

Now - Your attack speed is increased by 5% for 3 seconds each time you cast Ball Lightning, up to 20%.

Wizard's Ball Lightning

Previous - Hitting an enemy 4 times with one ball lightning spawns a Crackling Energy. 2 times per cast.

Now - Casting Ball Lightning spawns 2 Crackling Energies.

Mage's Ball Lightning

Previous - After hitting Close enemies 50 times with Ball Lightning, your next cast stuns enemies for 1 second.

Now - Ball Lightning deals 30%[X] increased damage against Stunned enemies.

Deep Freeze

Final explosion damage increased from 100% to 125%.

Rank 5: Deep Freeze damage is increased by 40% of your Vulnerable Damage bonus.

Prime Deep Freeze

Previous - When Deep Freeze ends, gain 10% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds for each enemy you Froze while it was active.

Now - When Deep Freeze ends, gain 50% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 8 seconds.

Inferno

Rank 5: Enemies within Inferno are continually made Vulnerable for 5 seconds.

Supreme Inferno

Previous - While Inferno is active, your Pyromancy Skills cost no Mana.

Now - While Inferno is active, your Pyromancy Skills deal 50% increased damage and cost no Mana.

Unstable Currents

Rank 5: Casting Unstable Currents Stuns surrounding enemies for 3 seconds.

The following Skills Tree upgrades which directly dealt damage will now scale up their damage with increased Skill Ranks of the base skill.

Enhanced Spark

Enhanced Fireball

Enhanced Familiar

Enchantments

Fire Bolt

Previous - Dealing Damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life.

Now - Dealing Burning damage has a 10% chance to heal you for 4% of your Maximum Life and unleash a Fire Bolt at a nearby enemy.

Flame Shield

Previous - Flame Shield automatically activates after cumulatively taking 100% of your life. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Now - Taking 30% of your life within 2 seconds activates Flame Shield. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Passives

Devouring Blaze

Previous - You deal 7% Critical Strike damage against Burning Enemies. If they're Crowd Controlled this increases to 10%.

Now - Your Pyromancy Skills deal an additional 10% increased Critical Strike Damage.

Shocking Impact

Previous - Every time you Stun an enemy, you deal X% Lightning Damage to them.

Now - Every time you Stun an enemy or attempt to Stun a Boss, you deal X% Lightning Damage to them.

Inner Flames

Previous - Your Pyromancy Skills deal 4/8/12% increased damage while you are Healthy.

Now - You deal 6/12/18% increased damage while Healthy.

Icy Touch

Previous - You deal 4% increased Cold damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Now - You deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Conjuration Mastery

Renamed to Primordial Binding.

Previous - Gain a stacking bonus for each active Conjuration, up to 30 stacks. 1% damage, 1% movement speed, 2% Mana Regeneration.

Now - Gain a stacking bonus for each active Summon, up to 10 Summons. 2% Summoning damage, 2% movement speed, 4% Mana Regeneration.

Developer’s Note: The power of Conjuration mastery in the endgame limits all Sorcerer builds to become which build can summon the most conjurations possible. We are looking to redistribute the power boost gained from this passive into other parts of the Sorcerer kit.

Legendary Aspects

Splintering Energy

Now an extension of Lightning Spear.

Previous - Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause lightning to arc from it dealing 50-90% damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 100% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

Now - Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause the spear to arc again to the target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 60-100% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

Aspect of Tenuous Destruction

Damage increased from 25-45% up to 30-50%.

Aspect of Tenuous Agility

Bonus when not using Defensive skills has been increased from double to tripled.

Aspect of Recharging

Mana gained per bounce of Chain Lightning increased from 1.0-5.0 to 2.5-5.0.

Aspect of Searing Wards

Previous - After spending 125-65 Mana, your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles.

Now - Firewall slows enemies within by 60%. After spending 125-65 Mana your next Firewall is free to cast, destroys incoming Small Missiles, and Immobilizes anything hit with the initial Cast for 3 seconds.

Gravitational

Moved to Utility category.

Previous - Ball Lightning orbits around you and deal [10 - 30]%[x] increased damage. You may have up to 10 Ball Lightnings and casting more increases the damage of the existing ones by 10% each.

Developer’s Note: The previous version of this affix has been reworked into Okun’s Catalyst.

Now - After creating 7-2 Ball Lightnings, your next Ball Lightning implodes pulling in close enemies before dealing [90% weapon damage] damage in a small area. This damage scales with Ball Lightning.

Of Armageddon

Previous - A hail of Meteorites fall during Inferno dealing Fire damage on impact. Your Meteorites Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds.

Now - A hail of Meteorites fall during Inferno dealing Fire damage on impact. Your Meteorites Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds. While Inferno is active, your Meteorites deal 300% increased damage.

Unique Items

Sidhe Bindings

Non-physical damage affix replaced with Ranks to Primordial Binding.

Paragon

General

Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies has been changed to Damage Reduction While Healthy.

Searing Heat Node

Previous - Your Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike Chance and deal Direct Damage equal to 20% of your Damage with Fire bonus, up to 60%.

Now - Pyromancy Skills have a 12% increased Critical Strike chance and all of your Skills deal increased Direct damage equal to 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, up to 60%. Current Direct Damage Bonus: X%.

Burning Instinct Node

Previous - Your Burning damage is increased by 10% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, plus 2% for every 30 Intelligence you have, up to 90%.

Now - Your Burning damage is increased by 20% of your Damage with Fire bonus, plus 2% for every 30 Intelligence you have, up to 90%.

Ceaseless Conduit Node

Previous - Crackling Energy has a 25% chance to not consume a Charge when triggered. Crackling Energy's damage is increased by 2% per 20 Intelligence you have up to 120%.

Now - While you have Crackling Energy charges, your Skills deal 10% increased damage. This amount increases by 4% per 20 Intelligence you have up to 60%. When you reach full charges, your Crackling Energy damage is increased by three times this amount until you run out of charges.

Static Surge Node

Previous - After spending 100 Mana, your next cast of Chain Lightning or Charged Bolts makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds and restores 10% of your Mana. This Mana cost requirement is reduced by Mana Cost Reduction bonuses.

Now - Hitting enemies at least 8 times in a second with Shock Skills restores 30% of your Maximum Mana and increases your damage by 50% for 8 seconds. This cannot be refreshed while active.

Fundamental Release – Legendary Node

Previous - Every time you apply Vulnerable, Burning, or Critically Strike an enemy, they take 10% increased damage from you, up to 30%.

Now - Every time you apply Vulnerable, Burning, or Critically Strike an enemy, they take 10% increased damage from you, up to 50%. Your Ultimate Skill damage is increased by 10% of your Non-Physical Damage bonus, up to 40%.

Conjurer Glyph

20% Conjuration duration replaced with 15%[X] Conjuration Critical Hit Chance.

Tempering Recipes

Ice Blades cast twice removed from Conjuration Augments.

Inferno double damage removed from Pyromancy Augments.

Nightmare Dungeons

A new Affix has been added, Elemental Totems. While in Combat, one of three Totems can spawn.

Cold Totem

Affected monsters slow players and apply vulnerable on hit.

Demonic Totem

Affected monsters move and attack faster.

Spirit Totem

Affected Monsters revive once when killed. Revived monsters do not grant loot or experience upon being defeated.

Monsters only have the buff while inside the area and the totems can be destroyed by attacking them, but they slowly lose health over time and are destroyed on their own after 20 seconds.

Diablo 4 Season 7: Seasonal Nightmare Dungeon Rotation

Vessel of Hatred Dungeons

Beast Graveyard

Farai Cliffs

Feeding Grounds

Forge of Malice

Forgotten Remains

Hallowed Stones

Hierophant Pyre

Iron Cenotaph

Murmuring Spiral

Putrescent Larder

Razak's Descent

Remnants of Rage

Ruined Wild

Seething Underpass

Sleepless Hollow

Ularian Sepulcher

Base Game Dungeons

Black Asylum

Caldera Gate

Dead Man's Dredge

Derelict Lodge

Forbidden City

Forsaken Quarry

Hallowed Ossuary

Hoarfrost Demise

Kor Dragan Barracks

Light's Watch

Maulwood

Mercy's Reach

Nostrava Deepwood

Zenith

Akkhan's Grasp

Ancient Reservoir

Bastion Of Faith

Belfry Zakara

Blind Burrows

Faceless Shrine

Haunted Refuge

Heathen's Keep

Iron Hold

Leviathan's Maw

Lost Keep

Maugan's Works

Oblivion

Witchwater

Abandoned Mineworks

Collapsed Vault

Conclave

Corrupted Grotto

Deserted Underpass

Forgotten Ruins

Hakan's Refuge

Halls of the Damned

Heretic's Asylum

Inferno

Putrid Aquifer

Shivta Ruins

Sirocco Caverns

Sunken Library

Tomb of the Saints

Uldur's Cave

Vile Hive

Calibel's Mine

Domhainne Tunnels

Garan Hold

Hive

Howling Warren

Luban's Rest

Maddux Watch

Mariner's Refuge

Oldstones

Sarat's Lair

Sunken Ruins

Whispering Pines

Ancient's Lament

Betrayer's Row

Bloodsoaked Crag

Buried Halls

Carrion Fields

Champion's Demise

Charnel House

Grinning Labyrinth

Komdor Temple

Mournfield

Path of the Blind

Sealed Archives

Seaside Descent

Incense Updates in Diablo 4 Season 7

Storm of the Wilds

Maximum Resistances increased from 2% to 4%.

Desert Escape

Maximum Resistances increased from 2% to 4%.

Song of the Mountain

Armor increased from 200 to 300.

Sage's Whisper

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Queen's Supreme

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Blessed Guide

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Ancient Times

Core Stats increased from 25 to 100.

Spiral Morning

All Stats increased from 15 to 60.

Soothing Spices

Maximum Resistances increased from 1% to 2%.

Scents of the Desert Afternoon

Thorns increased from 250 to 400.

Reddamine Buzz

Maximum Life increased from 500 to 750.

Diablo 4 patch 2.1: Loot changes in Season 7

The general chance for an Ancestral item to drop has been increased.

The general chance for an Elixir to drop from Elite monsters has been reduced.

The minimum roll for a Legendary affix on an Ancestral item is now equal to the max roll of a non-ancestral item.

The acquisition rate of Infernal Compasses has been adjusted.

The chance to acquire one from Greater Helltide Chests has been increased.

The chance for an Infernal Compass to drop from the following sources have been decreased:

Whispers

Nightmare Dungeons

Lesser Helltide Chests

The Pit

A new Whisper Cache has been added, Collection Keys. This will include 3 Infernal Compasses and 3 Nightmare Dungeon Sigils.

The overall drop chance of Gem Fragments has been reduced.

The variance on the roll of a Unique Item's power has been reduced. Additionally, the variance for the strength of the power further reduces for each Greater Affix present.

Developer’s Note: It doesn’t feel good to get an item that has multiple Greater Affixes with poorly rolled power. This change will make it so that a 4 GA item will always have a good roll on the Unique power.

The Greater Crafting Whisper Cache has been adjusted.

It’s now a normal cache, so it will appear more often.

Now contains 4 times as many crafting materials than other caches would drop.

No longer contains non-crafting items.

All Affix changes in Diablo 4 patch 2.1 (Season 7 and beyond)

Inherent Affixes for Critical Strike Damage on base items has been increased to match the range of Inherent Vulnerable Damage Affixes.

Items that have affixes that are class specific are no longer class-restricted. Instead, the specific affix is now class-restricted.

Developer’s Note: Any affixes that are inactive due to being incompatible with your class will be explicitly called out as disabled on item tooltips. Items and affixes that are not usable by your current class will explicitly denote which classes can use them on the tooltip using class iconography.

The following list details what affixes are now class restricted or have had the class they are restricted to updated.

Most of these affixes are from class-specific Tempering recipes. To acquire them on other classes the item must be tempered by the class that has access, then transferred.

Restricted to Barbarians

Damage to Injured

Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons

Damage after Swapping Weapons

Restricted to Necromancers

Ultimate Cooldown Reduction

Damage While Fortified

Blood Orbs restore essence

Restricted to Rogue

Damage to Poisoned Enemies

Lucky Hit: Chance to Daze

Bonus Maximum Life while Dark Shroud is Active

Restricted to Sorcerer

Bonus Fire Damage

Bonus Cold Damage

Bonus Lightning Damage

Damage to Frozen enemies

Increased Freeze Duration

Damage to Immobilized Enemies

Lucky Hit: Chance to Heal

Restricted to Barbarians and Necromancers

Thorns while Fortified

Restricted to Barbarians and Sorcerers

Bonus Crowd Control Duration

Restricted to Barbarians, Necromancers, Druids, and Sorcerers

Casting Ultimate Restores Resource

Summons and Minions Update

All skills that summon entities, such as Necromancer Minions, Druid Companions, Sorcerer Conjurations, are now all tagged as Summon skills for consistency across classes.

Added the Summoning Skill Tag to Druid Companion Skills, Sorcerer Conjuration Skills, Rogue Shadow Clone, Barbarian Call of the Ancients, in addition to Necromancer Raise Skeleton, Golem, and Army of the Dead.

Units created by these Skills are now collectively referred to as Summons.

All damage from Summons is attributed to the player's character, rather than the Summoned unit.

Updated wording on various effects to use the new Summons terminology where appropriate. Many effects still interact only with the class specific version of these Summons.

Updated wording on various effects to remove "You and your Summons" where it is now redundant to specifically call out your Summons.

Developer’s Note: Summoning Skills have behaved inconsistently across the Classes, making it hard to know how to scale their damage or what effects would interact with your Summons. This update aims to standardize their interactions across the board by attributing the damage they deal to the player, rather than the Summoned unit. This means that damage from your Summons will be able to trigger all of your Lucky Hit effects, and interact with all of your damage modifiers, multipliers, and triggers. Note that effects such as Ring of Mendeln still properly increase their damage output based on the damage bonuses you have for the specific Minion type that triggered the effect. Additionally, specific changes for Necromancer have been implemented to reflect these changes, which can be seen above in the relevant section.

Infernal Horde changes

Infernal Compasses have been updated.

Compasses now stack, based on tier. Maximum stack count is 99.

Old compasses from previous seasons will now become "Broken Compasses." These Compasses can be consumed to generate random Compasses.

Diablo 4 patch 2.1: UI/UX changes in Season 7

The customization screens for both the Wardrobe and Stablemaster have been updated to improve general readability.

Comparing lower Item Power Rings or Dual wield weapons now always compares a default slot instead of selecting one with the lowest item power.

All nearby crafting materials will now be collected when picking up a stack from the ground.

The description for the Hardcore Challenges for defeating Andariel, Duriel and Lilith now clarify that this refers to the campaign bosses.

The tooltip for Yen's Blessing has been updated to clarify that the free casts triggered by the item do not count as if the player cast the skill, which implied other effects should also trigger in these cases.

The Key Item Details button is now a toggle instead of requiring you to hold the button down.

Miscellaneous changes

Mounts can now be customized anywhere.

There are now no more mounts that can be bought with gold, now all Mounts can be acquired either as rewards from various activities or through being purchased in the Shop.

A new option in the Training Yard has been added to toggle damage variance on and off.

Scrolls of Amnesia will no longer drop. Any remaining scrolls on characters created in previous seasons can easily dispose of them.

Gems can now be transmuted into random Legendary and Unique Jewelry.

The Quest to unlock the class mechanic now only needs to be completed once on account wide.

The Infernal Hordes Gold Chest now rewards more Gold.

Completion of a class quest now rewards a cache of Legendary loot tailored to the class.

Scrolls of Escape can now drop in Infernal Hordes and The Pit.

Once Spirit Boons has been unlocked for the first time, Spirit Offerings will stop dropping for Druid characters on the account and all interactions can be completed through the Spirit Boons menu.

Monster Density has been increased in the following Strongholds:

Nostrava

Malnok

Vyeresz

Altar of Ruin

Moordaine Lodge

Hope's Light

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred changes in Patch 2.1

The following are Diablo 4 patch 2.1 changes exclusive to the Vessel of Hatred DLC content, mechanics, as well as the Spiritborn class.

New Items

Aspect of Endless Talons

Razor Wings hitting an enemy increases your Eagle Skill damage by 1%[x] for 4 seconds, up to 30-50%[x]. Razor Wing Critical Strikes grant 3 stacks.

Sunstained War-Crozier - Unique Quarterstaff

Affixes

Inherent: 45% Block Chance

160-188 Dexterity

1060-1142 Maximum Life

2-4 Focus Skill Ranks

26-35% Chance for Potency Skills to deal Double Damage

Unique Power

Your Focus Skills benefit from all their Upgrades, and they increase the damage of your Potency Skills by 10-20[x]% for 8 seconds, up to 100-200%[x].

New Runes

Ritual Runes

Nagu, Legendary (Tyrannical):

100 Offering generated.

Maintain at least 1 active Summon for 5 seconds, gaining Offering for each up to 6 Summons.

Igni, Legendary (Bomber):

25 Offering generated.

Stores offering every 0.3 seconds. Cast a non-Basic Skill to gain the stored offering. (Up to 500 Offering).

Invocation Runes

Chac, Rare (Cloudburst):

220% weapon damage.

Costs 20 Offering.

Invoke Druid Lightning Bolts, striking a nearby enemy.

Overflow: Spawn more.

Balance Updates

Spiritborn

Skills

Enhanced Thunderspike

Vigor generated increased from 5 to 7.

Accelerated Thunderspike

Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Sharp Thrash

Ferocity gain increased from 1 to 2.

Stinger

Damage increased from 70% to 77%.

Enhanced Stinger

Damage increased from 50% to 60% of its Base damage.

Concussive Stomp

Damage increased from 40% to 50%.

Enhanced Concussive Stomp

Maximum Barrier increased from 30% to 40% of your Maximum Life.

Invasive Payback

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 8 seconds.

Touch of Death

Touch of Death's swarm now ignores Invulnerable enemies.

Razor Wings

Maximum active Razor Wings increased from 12 to 15.

Endurance

Vigor generated increased from 5/10/15 to 10/20/30.

Velocity

Previous - If you've dealt damage within the last 5 seconds and are moving, you generate 1/2/3 Vigor per second.

Now - Generate 1/2/3 Vigor per second while moving.

Bastion

Thorns increased from 40/80/120 to 120/240/360.

Acceleration

Previous - Gain 1/2/3 additional Evade Charges. After you Evade your next Eagle Skill deals 10/20/30%[x] increased damage.

Now - Gain 1 additional Evade Charge. After you Evade, your Eagle Skills deal 8/16/24%[x] increased damage for 2 seconds.

Auspicious

Delay to gain Barrier after taking damage reduced from 5 to 2 seconds.

The Protector

Rank 5: The Protector's domain pulses 100% 80% of your Thorns as Physical damage to enemies within every second.

The Seeker

Rank 5: The Seeker's damage is increased by 50% 40% of your Critical Strike and Vulnerable Damage bonuses.

The Hunter

Rank 5: The Hunter's initial damage will Execute Injured Non-Boss enemies.

The Devourer

Rank 5: The Devourer's damage is increased by 150% of your Healing Received bonus.

Spirit Hall

Centipede Primary Spirit Hall

Previous - Hitting an enemy with a Centipede Skill reduces their Damage by 2.5% and Slows them by 10% for 3 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 8 times. All Skills are now also Centipede Skills.

Now - Hitting an enemy with a Centipede Skill reduces their Damage by 2%, Slows them by 10%, and deals 70% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 8 times. All Skills are now also Centipede Skills.

Eagle Secondary Spirit Hall

Delay before the bonus is reset increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Tempering Recipes

Sky Augments – Weapons Recipe

Chance for Razor Wings Projectiles to be Cast Twice replaced with Chance for Razor Wings to Deal Double Damage.

Brilliance Skill Ranks Removed.

Spiritborn Resolve – Defensive Recipe

Maximum Resolve Stacks replaced with Armor +X%.

Soil Augments – Weapons Recipe

Chance for Touch of Death Swarms to Reinfect on hit replaced with increase to Touch of Death duration.

Centipede Innovation – Utility Recipe

Touch of Death Swarm Duration removed.

Legendary Aspects

Bristleback Aspect

Thorns damage increased from 100-160% to 100-200%.

Ruthless Aspect

Additional functionality: Now always grants Jaguar Skills 15% Critical Strike Chance.

Aspect of Layered Wards

Blocked Damage Reduction increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.

Aspect of Reactive Armor

Blocked attacks no longer have to come from a Close enemy.

Sticker-thought Aspect

No longer drops for the Spiritborn, as they do not have Channeled Skills.

Aspect of Rallying Reversal

Aspect Category changed from Offensive to Utility.

Aspect of Exhilaration

No longer requires enemies to be Vulnerable for its effect to activate.

Lucky Hit bonus per stack of Ferocity increased from 3% to 5%.

Aspect of Pestilence

Pestilent Swarm Duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.

Additional Swarm Duration reduced from 100% to 50%, increasing the Swarm Duration from 3 to 4.5 seconds.

Aspect of Tenacity

Previous - You gain Resolve for each 30-10 Vigor you gain over 100.

Now - You gain Resolve for each 40-20 Vigor you gain while at maximum Vigor. This Resolve can overfill your maximum Resolve stacks by 5.

Aspect of Binding Morass

Previous - Close enemies or those you deal indirect damage to are Slowed by 30-70% for 3 seconds. You deal 20[x]% increased damage to Slowed enemies.

Now - Close enemies or those you deal indirect damage to are Slowed by 30-70% for 3 seconds. You deal 10-30[x]% increased damage to Slowed enemies.

Aspect of Deflection

Invasive Razor Wings upgrade now causes reflected Razor Wings to spiral outwards.

Unique Items

Scorn of the Earth Unique Boots

Effects that reduce Evade's cooldown now affect Soar's Evade Override.

Soar Deals Damage Based on Distance Traveled increased from 203-275% to 308-425%.

Soar Grants Maximum Life as Barrier replaced with Lightning Resistance.

Bonus Soar damage increased from 10-50%[X] to 50-100%[X].

Band of First Breath Unique Ring

Lucky Hit Chance while you Have a Barrier replaced with Critical Strike Chance.

Bonus Damage after Gaining Resolve replaced with Resource Generated when Losing Resolve.

Ranks to Auspicious replaced with Maximum Resolve stacks.

Previous - Casting Evade consumes 1 stack of Resolve to generate 20-40 Vigor. Gain Armored Hide’s Passive Effect.

New: Casting Evade consumes 1 stack of Resolve to increase your damage dealt by 20-40%[X] for 5 seconds. Gain Armored Hide’s Passive Effect.

Wushe Nak Pa Unique Glaive

Casting an Ultimate Skill Restores Primary Resource replaced with Maximum Life.

Primary Spirit Hall Potency increased from 50-100% to 100-200%.

Ring of Writhing Moon Unique Ring

Ranks of Unrestrained Power replaced with Chance for Pestilent Swarms to deal Double Damage.

Pestilent Swarm damage increased from 35-65% to 60-120%.

Delay between spawning Pestilent Swarms decreased from 10 to 4 seconds.

Pestilent Swarm Duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.

Vigor generated when Pestilent Swarm hits an enemy increased from 1 to 3.

Rod of Kepeleke Unique Quarterstaff

Ranks of Velocity replaced with Ranks of Vigorous.

No longer reduces Core Skill damage dealt by up to 30%.

Bonus Critical Strike Damage for each point of Vigor consumed reduced from 1-3% to .1-.5%.

Jacinth Shell

Life on Hit replaced with Armor +%.

Remaining Cooldown duration reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Spending Vigor Healing increased from 1-10% to 5-10%.

Paragon

Hubris Legendary Glyph

Maximum Thorns increased from 2,000 to 3,000.

Spiney Skin Legendary Node

Bonus Thorns increased from 20% to 35%.

Bitter Medicine Legendary Node

Previous - When you heal for 100% of your Maximum Life, deal 20% damage to Close enemies. This damage is increased by your Healing Received bonus.

Now - When you heal for 100% of your Maximum Life, afflict Close enemies, dealing 200% Poisoning damage and causing them to take 10%[x] increased Poisoning damage for 6 seconds, up to 40%.

Mercenaries

Bartering Caches

Crafting Material Cache

Rewards now scale with Torment Tiers.

Cache can now drop Iron and Rawhide.

Boss Material Cache

Gold now scales with Torment Tiers.

Masterworking Cache

Obducite and Obols now scale with Torment Tiers.

Augment Cache

Gems now scale with Torment Tiers.

Runes are now guaranteed to drop in Torment Difficulties and the amount scales with Torment Tiers.

Rapport Track Caches

Masterworking Cache

Obducite drop increased from 30 to 100.

Local Mercenary Events

Rewards have been adjusted to be more in-line with other events.

Increased the amount of Pale Marks earned.

Runes

Developer’s Note: To better highlight the unique gameplay aspects of Runewords, we’ve reduced the average cost of Runes, and Overflow bonuses have been added to every Invocation Rune.

Ritual Runes

Noc

Can now gain half of the offering when inflicting a Slow or Chill.

Cir

Offering increased from 50 to 300.

Previous - Cast the same non-channeled skill 3 times.

Now - Cast 5 Skills then become exhausted for 3 seconds.

Hidden name changed from "Grinding" to "Lethargic".

Developer’s Note:

Exhausted in this case refers to a cooldown for the effect.

Moni

Hidden name changed from "Harmonic" to "Alacrity".

Previous - Cast a Skill after moving.

Now - Cast 2 Mobility or Macabre Skills.

Offering increased from 35 to 100.

Invocation Runes

Ceh

Summoned Spirit Wolf now benefits from Summon and Companion bonuses.

Qua

Movement Speed increased from 7% (up to 35%) to 10% (up to 50%).

Changed from Rare to Magic.

Zec

Cool Down Reduction given reduced from 2 to 1.

Cost reduced from 200 to 100.

Cooldown reduced from 2 to 1 second.

Vex

Offering cost reduced from 1,000 to 150.

+1 to All Skills for 10 seconds.

Overflow: More Skill ranks, up to 3.

Increased the cooldown from 1 to 5 seconds to avoid overriding overflow bonuses.

Xan

Offering cost reduced from 800 to 700.

Overflow: Cast increases damage by 1% per 10 Offering.

Jah

Offering cost reduced from 400 to 250.

Overflow: Store Excess Offering.

Yom

Overflow: Increase Stun Duration.

Teb

Hidden damage bonus reduced from 300% to baseline 100%.

Overflow: Increase damage by 1% per Offering.

Xal

Offering cost increased from 200 to 300.

Previous - Overflow: Increase duration.

Now - Overflow: Gain More Maximum Life.

Increased the cooldown from 1 to 3 seconds to avoid overriding overflow bonuses.

Tzic

Offering cost reduced from 250 to 200.

Overflow: Increase damage by 1% per Offering.

Kry

Overflow: Increased size.

Tec

Offering cost reduced from 100 to 50 offering.

Damage increased from 700% to 1400%.

Overflow updated from 100% increased Radius to 100% increased Size.

Tun

Offering cost reduced from 100 to 25 offering.

Now drops one Stun grenade.

Tal

Offering cost reduced from 100 to 30 offering.

Now spawns one Pestilent Swarm.

Wat

Overflow: Increase duration.

Xol

Updated tooltips on runes that Invoke players skills to be more clear with the Xol rune effect.

Miscellaneous

Rune rarity has been adjusted on Tormented Bosses.

There is now a chance for the Infernal Hordes materials chest to drop an Undercity Tribute when opened with 200 or more Aether.

Stay tuned for more Diablo 4 news and updates on Sportskeeda! Check out other stuff related to Season 7 here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback