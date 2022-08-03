Nuk baby bottle recall: All you need to know amid lead level concerns 

Nuk baby bottles, sold exclusively on on Amazon, have been placed under recall due to their high lead levels. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the product contained large amounts of lead that exceeded the federal limit, leading to its ban. The product was not only sold in the States, but also in Canada.

Only 100 units of Nuk baby bottles were sold in the States, while another 77 bottles were sold in Canada. The CPSC stated that the product was initially to be sold only in the UK and never in the US.

The bottles, which were around $20, were sold with a latex teat and created for babies between the ages of 0 and 6 months. Nuk baby bottles were 240 mL in size.

The bottle includes the brand’s name NUK in white letters and a volume scale seen with white markings. White and gray stars can be seen on the bottle as well. The glass bottles with the Nuk logo are the only ones being recalled.

According to the CPSC, they had not received any reports of injuries caused by the product at the time of writing this article.

What must one do if they have purchased the Nuk baby bottle which has come under a recall?

According to ABC Action News, if someone has purchased the product, they can contact Nuk for information regarding how to return the item and have a refund initiated.

They are also advised to stop using the recalled glass baby bottles immediately.

The website also mentioned that customers can register for a kit to return the baby bottles for free at www.recall.nuk-usa.com. Amazon seller Astir Care, the seller of the product, is contacting the customers who purchased the product from them directly.

What are the symptoms of lead poisoning?

Lead poisoning can occur if a person is exposed to large quantities of lead over a short period of time. When this occurs, a person may feel tired, constipated, weak, irritable, experience headaches, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, memory loss, pain, or tingling in the hands or feet as well.

Since these symptoms are extremely general and occur slowly, lead poisoning can be easily overlooked.

According to the CDC’s official website, even low exposure to lead can lead to a change in behavior and can affect the intelligence levels of babies. Lead poisoining, in extreme cases, can potentially cause anemia, weakness, kidney and brain damage, high blood pressure, heart disease, and reduced fertility.

For those pregnant, high exposure to lead can end up damaging the unborn child’s nervous system.

Often times, lead poisoning affects children more than adults. Hence, the recall, which has been called up on Nuk baby glass bottles, is incredibly crucial.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far