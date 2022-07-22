Family Dollar Recall: Products, shipping details and everything to know amid temperature concerns

On Thursday, July 21, drugstore chain Family Dollar announced that it is recalling a number of its products due to storage issues.

The recall is expected to affect products that were shipped from stores between May 1 and June 10, as reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has released a 11-page list of over hundreds of products that are deemed to be unsafe for consumption. Customers are advised to return or discard the products.

The recall will affect all Family Dollar stores and their retailers. According to the FDA, the recalled products were stored outside of the recommended temperatures, making them unfit for consumption.

The company has asked stores to check the purchase date of their products. If it falls between May 1 and June 10, they are asked to "quarantine and discontinue the sale" of those products.

At the same time, customers are also advised to return such products, even without a store receipts.

The products on the list include:

Personal care - lotion, sunscreens, lip balms, shampoos, deodorants, toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, sanitisers, baby wipes, etc.

Oral care - toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, etc.

Over-the-counter medication - pain killers, eye drops, flu meds, antacids and other kinds of medication meant for children and adults.

A detailed list is linked here.

The recall announcement also added that it does not apply to Delaware, Alaska, or Hawaii. It said that this was because no Family Dollar store in Delaware received any product being recalled. Additionally, it doesn't have any stores in either Alaska or Hawaii.

The company has provided customers with a customer service contact at 844-636-7687, where they can call between 9 am and 5 pm EST for queries regarding the recall. Additionally, the FDA advised customers to visit a physician or health care provider if they experience "any problems that may be related to using" the recalled products.

The company had a recall in February 2022 due to rat infestation

The FDA announced a voluntary recall by the Family Dollar store earlier this year, due to rodent infestation and other unsanitary conditions at a distribution facility.

The February 2022 recall affected multiple products sold at six different locations, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

The shocking revelation was made after a customer complaint, leading to an investigation done by the FDA.

The agency found an unsafe storage environment with "live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination."

The FDA revealed that the location had a history of infestation. Internal records showed that over 2,300 rodents were found between March 29 and September 17, 2021.

Kayleigh Campbell, a spokesperson for Family Dollar's parent company Dollar Tree, said in a statement:

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue."

The company asked customers to return the affected products for a refund, even if they do not have receipts. The FDA also advised returning the products irrespective of the packaging.

