Häagen-Dazs recall: List of products and best before dates revealed amid chemical contamination fears

General Mills, the manufacturer of Häagen-DazsTM, has voluntarily recalled two vanilla ice-cream products from supermarkets in several countries. The decision came after trace amounts of the chemical Ethylene Oxide (ETO) were found in this flavor of ice-cream. While ETO is found in pesticides, it also has carcinogenic effects.

FoodSafetyAuthority @FSAIinfo #FoodAlert Recall of specific batches of Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Tub and Vanilla Collection ice cream due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide. For more info, see: bit.ly/3c2zWDe #FoodAlert Recall of specific batches of Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Tub and Vanilla Collection ice cream due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide. For more info, see: bit.ly/3c2zWDe https://t.co/uwfRi7oP1c

In a statement, General Mills informed “This voluntary recall only concerns vanilla in Pints, Mini-cups and bulk.” The company added that no other flavor or format for the ice cream has been recalled.

The statement also said:

“Having proactively investigated this matter to determine the source of the issue, Häagen-Dazs is taking the preventative step of voluntarily recalling affected batches from points of sale in select markets.”

Details about the Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice-cream recall

The Häagen-Dazs Vanilla icecreams were recalled in several country's due to the chemical contamination scare (image via SFA)

General Mills has issued a recall of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla- 457ml and Häagen-Dazs Classic Collection Mini Cups – 4 x 95mL due to chemical contamination found. The recall affects products with the best before date from 4th July 2022 up to and including 21st July 2023.

The original recall seems to have begun in France. The recalled products were sold all around France, including Carrefour, Casino, Franprix Intermarché, Leclerc, Monoprix, Picard and Système U.

Consumers have been advised not to eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund if the product was bought between the dates listed. A customer care number has been set up to help customers: 0800 333231.

RappelConso @RappelConso #RappelProduit

Crèmes glacées Vanille - Häagen-Dazs



Risques : Autres contaminants chimiques



Motif : Présence de traces d'Oxyde d'éthylène (ETO), supérieures à celles autorisées par la législation européenne dans l'un des ingré ...

zpr.io/CXZPFxUn7WiR Crèmes glacées Vanille - Häagen-DazsRisques : Autres contaminants chimiquesMotif : Présence de traces d'Oxyde d'éthylène (ETO), supérieures à celles autorisées par la législation européenne dans l'un des ingré ... #RappelProduitCrèmes glacées Vanille - Häagen-DazsRisques : Autres contaminants chimiquesMotif : Présence de traces d'Oxyde d'éthylène (ETO), supérieures à celles autorisées par la législation européenne dans l'un des ingré ...zpr.io/CXZPFxUn7WiR https://t.co/D16o3aEDMB

In Australia, the Vanilla 475 mL is available for sale at Woolworths and Coles, as well as independent retailers including the IGA nationally. According to the Food Standards report, the Classic Collection Mini Cups 4 x 95mL is available nationally for sale at Coles.

The Ministry for Primary Industries, New Zealand, also issued a recall for batches of Häagen-Dazs icecream after ethylene oxide contamination was detected. As a matter of precaution, the ministry asked people not to return the product to the retailer for a full refund.

The ministry also informed that the use of ethylene oxide in food has been "phased out worldwide, which includes New Zealand." However, the acute food safety risk is minimal due to the low concentration of ETO. For the risk to be of any consequence, the exposure needs to be continual and over a long period of time.

9News Queensland @9NewsQueensland 9news.com.au/national/ice-c… The recall applies to products with a best before date from July 4, 2022, up to and including July 21, 2023. #9News The recall applies to products with a best before date from July 4, 2022, up to and including July 21, 2023. #9News 9news.com.au/national/ice-c…

Taiwan and Singapore health ministries too have recalled similar products for containing trace amounts of ethylene oxide.

Effects of exposure to Ethylene Oxide explored amid vanilla ice-cream recall

Arshad Y. Khan @youthere1web The Ministry of Health is advising the public of a product recall on Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream due to chemical contamination. | #Youthere1 #HaagenDazs bit.ly/3o1EnRy The Ministry of Health is advising the public of a product recall on Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream due to chemical contamination. | #TrinidadandTobago 🍦 The Ministry of Health is advising the public of a product recall on Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream due to chemical contamination. | #TrinidadandTobago #Youthere1 #HaagenDazs bit.ly/3o1EnRy

At room temperature, Ethylene Oxide is a flammable gas which is both colorless and sweet smelling. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to ETO may cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, difficulty breathing, drowsiness, eye and skin burns, exhaustion, weakness, and reproductive difficulty.

Workers and people who live near industrial units that produce or emit ethylene oxide may be exposed to the deadly gas through continuous emissions. Leukamia and Lymphoma, along with breast and stomach cancers, are frequently reported to be associated with continuous exposure to ethylene oxide.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far