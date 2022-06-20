KSCA to initiate 50 percent refund for ticket-holders after 5th IND vs SA T20I gets washed out

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced a 50 percent refund for all ticket holders who attended the fifth T20I between India and South Africa.

Only 3.3 overs of action were possible over the course of the evening as persistent rain had the final say. As a result, the series was shared among the teams with a scoreline of 2-2.

Bengaluru was hosting a T20I for the first time in almost three years last night (June 19). A sell-out crowd made its way to witness the series decider despite weather reports predicting showers. They unfortunately didn't get to see too much action.

The rule-book interestingly states that the ground is not liable to pay a refund in an instance where a delivery has been bowled. However, the KSCA have made an exception to compensate the ardent fans.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Treasurer and Official Spokesperson of the KSCA, said:

"As per the terms and conditions in case even one ball is being bowled there shall be no question of refund. However, the KSCA as a gesture towards the cricket fans have decided to refund 50 percent of the amounts for all the paid tickets."

The contest also ends the home leg of fixtures for the Indian men's cricket team. The series against the Proteas came after home series wins against Sri Lanka and West Indies as well as the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Men in Blue will now head to Europe to tour Ireland and England.

KSCA to release details behind refund shortly

This marks the first T20I contest to be abandoned at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru is currently on the receiving end of a heavy spell of monsoon, with the meteorological department even issuing an Orange alert.

BCCI @BCCI Update



Play has heen officially called off.



The fifth & final



#TeamIndia UpdatePlay has heen officially called off.The fifth & final @Paytm #INDvSA T20I has been abandoned due to rain. 🚨 Update 🚨Play has heen officially called off.The fifth & final @Paytm #INDvSA T20I has been abandoned due to rain. #TeamIndia https://t.co/tQWmfaK3SV

It is to be noted that the fans will have to be in possession of the original copy of the ticket to be entitiled to a refund. The KSCA official added:

"The modalities with respect to the refund with the dates, time and venue will be announced shortly. All the paid ticket holders are requested to retain their original tickets to claim refunds."

However, this is not the first instance where rain has interrupted a contest in Bengaluru. Back in 2017, AB de Villiers' hundredth Test was called off as a draw due to continuous rain after the first day. Additionally, two ODIs have also been abandoned due to rain at the venue in the past.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far