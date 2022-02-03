NYU Taylor Swift course launched at Clive Davis Institute draws 'long waitlist'

The career and cultural impact of Taylor Swift is now a course being studied by students at New York University's Clive Davis Institute. The course, which was launched on January 26, will continue through March 9 and already has a very long waiting list, according to Variety.

The course, which is being taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos, will cover several topics that include the evolution of Swift as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters Swift has been influenced by, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music.

All about the course being taught on Taylor Swift

(Images via Charles Sykes/Invision/AP and Clive Davis Institute/Facebook)

Music writer and musician Jason King, who chairs the Clive Davis Institute, told Variety that the idea of introducing a course about Taylor Swift was a "no-brainer" to him when Spanos first suggested it. King, who expressed his excitement for making Spanos take the class, stated:

"[Spanos] is a Taylor fan but she also understands how to contextualize her culturally, and get students to think more deeply about her and her music through the lens of gender, feminism, race, and class, and other categories related to identity, and that deeper thinking is what this program is all about."

The description of the course reads:

"This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity. "

"Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her. We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry."

The course objectives are described as:

Students will develop an understanding and appreciation for Taylor Swift as a creative music entrepreneur Learn to deconstruct the way her creativity and songwriting have made her a durable presence in a quickly evolving music industry Learn about the legacy of pop and country songwriters that have influenced Swift as well as the discourses around “prodigies” in pop music history Gain an understanding of how discourses of youth and girlhood are often exploited in the media and music industries Learn about the politics of race in contemporary popular music, and to interrogate whiteness as it relates to Swift’s politics, songwriting, worldview and interactions with the wider cultural world around her Develop greater sophistication in their artistic appreciation, critical thinking, research and writing skills

Spanos, an NYU alum and a former student of King herself, stated that teaching at the esteemed institute had been a dream for her. As an undergrad, Spanos took up "several of the Topics in Recorded Music courses in the program," which later became the foundation of her work as a music journalist.

Spanos, who calls herself a "super fan" of Taylor Swift, has been covering stories on Swift ever since her writing career began a decade ago. Spanos, in a conversation with Variety, noted:

"It’s such an honor to be able to share my Swiftie expertise with a sharp group of students. I hope to help them rethink how to engage with one of the things world’s biggest and sometimes divisive stars, in the same way Clive professors like Jason King, Vivien Goldman and Joe Levy did for me when I took their courses."

Taylor Swift herself has been invited to deliver a lecture to the class as a guest speaker. Her appearance has not yet been confirmed. The Davis Institute has previously introduced classes taught by The Roots frontman Questlove, author Dan Charnas, rapper Q-Tip, and producer-engineer Bob Power among others.

Edited by Danyal Arabi