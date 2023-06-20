Conservative and right-wing political commentator, activist, producer, talk show host, and author Candace Owens has once again found herself amidst controversy for her disputed and insensitive Juneteenth tweet on Monday, June 19. She wrote:

“Juneteenth is still ghetto and made up. Hope everyone enjoys it!”

Unsurprisingly, this sparked a wave of criticism online. One Twitter user even mocked Candace Owens saying:

Juneteenth is an annual celebration that became a national federal holiday in 2021 thanks to the effort of President Joe Biden. The day marks the official end of the American Civil War and the abolishment of slavery in the USA. Today, millions of African Americans celebrate the day as their day of independence/ emancipation.

However, the likes of Candance Owens argue that all Americans should celebrate only one Independence Day, that is the 4th of July, the day the nation originally became independent from British colonialism in the year 1776.

“It's the day that the last bit of slaves were finally free”: Internet reacts to Candace Owens’ controversial tweet

Candance Owens’ controversial Juneteenth tweet created a widespread stir on the internet. People who are supporters of Juneteenth were in high criticism of her.

Ryan Shead @RyanShead How can anyone take Candace Owens seriously. 🙄



Celebrating the freeing of all slaves in America is ghetto? How can anyone take Candace Owens seriously. 🙄Celebrating the freeing of all slaves in America is ghetto?

Interestingly, this is not the first time Candance Owens has spoken against Juneteenth. Earlier, in 2021, right after Joe Biden gave it federal status, she expressed her dismay through a series of tweets.

She even described the effort as “an emotional programming for black people that choose to opt into the perpetual victim mentality.”

In another thread, she stated:

“Juneteenth is soooo lame. Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I'll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I'm American.”

What’s interesting is that Candace Owens isn’t the only one to critic Juneteenth. There are many others who consider it divisive and unnecessary and recognize the 4th of July as an all-American day, regardless of race.

But supporters of Juneteenth believe that it was only white Americans who were actually free when the Declaration of Independence for the USA was signed on July 4, 1776, and it was only on June 19, 1865, that black Americans earned equal status.

Although Juneteenth began in Texas (the state where slavery was most rampant) in 1866, over the years, it has spread across the country to places such as Philadelphia, Chicago, and New York among others, and is commemorated through parades, cookouts, street parties, public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation and church services.

