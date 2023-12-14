"Our strongest soldier broke a little": Fans react as BTS’ Jin shares an emotional post from Jimin & Jungkook’s enlistment day on Instagram

BTS member and the group's silver voice Kim Seokjin made headlines on December 14, 2023, as he uploaded an emotional post on Instagram. The post was a photograph of him in his military uniform with his teammates and long-time friends Jimin on his right and Jungkook on his left.

The said image is from December 11, when BTS members Namjoon aka RM and Taehyung enlisted in the military. The post was captioned as:

"Though it was going to be funny...but my tears."

However, what sent the fandom crying was the fact that Jin waited to post his photograph with Jimin and Jungkook after the duo were enlisted on December 12, 2023. The BTS ARMY, who has been trying to fare through their days somehow after BTS' enlistment, faced another emotional blow owing to The Astronaut singer's Instagram post.

ARMYs immediately rushed to X to express their feelings and find solace in one another and tweeted, "Our strongest soldier broke a little."

"I can't do this anymore": BTS Jin's post after the group's enlistment moves his fans to tears

Kim Seokjin of BTS is hailed as the only member of the group who makes certain that every member is happy and laughing in his presence. Even on December 13, in the dead of winter 2022, when the silver-voiced singer enrolled, he had done his best to publish humorous comments under his members' live-streams or Weverse posts to keep ARMYs updated.

Similarly, on the day his bandmates Namjoon and Taehyung enlisted in the military on December 11, he had left remarks under each of their Weverse post which sent the fandoms on a ride of laughter and chuckles. Under Namjoon's heartfelt and long letter on Weverse, The Astronaut singer nonchalantly wrote "Welcome. First time in the military?" a reference to BTS' song DOPE.

In the meantime, the fanbase erupted into laughter when he left a humorous and "older sibling mocking" comment under Taehyung's brief yet beautiful Weverse post. Saying that while it rained a bit on Taehyung's enlistment day, Jin further stated in Taehyung's post that he had enlisted during a snowstorm and blizzard, with the temperature that day being 1 degree Celsius (15 degrees Fahrenheit).

For the unaware, there was mild snowfall in South Korea on December 13, 2022, the day when BTS member Jin enrolled in the military, with no indications of a storm or other dire calamity. Hence, the comment of The Astronaut singer was simply a joke he made to lighten the somber mood of his fanbase who were tearful of Taehyung and Namjoon enlisting together on December 11, 2023.

The BTS ARMY relied heavily on Jin's superior humor. However, fans coming across a post of the Abyss singer getting tearful over the enlistment of Jimin and Jungkook—whom he had raised since the duo was 17 and 15 years old respectively—pushed the ARMYs into another emotional blizzard which they didn't see coming.

Fans expressed their emotional wreckage on Twitter, presently X, and wrote that they "can't do this anymore" and "bring them home" since this enlistment has been hard on the fans as well.

As previously reported by Korean media outlet Dispatch, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the Republic of Korea's 5th Infantry military division on December 12, 2023. It is allegedly the same division in which BTS' silver voice, Kim Seokjin, is stationed and has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant and Squad Leader of Assistant Training Instructors.

On his birthday on December 4, 2023, the Abyss singer informed his fandom through a Weverse post that he received an early promotion to Sergeant due to his outstanding military service.

BTS member Jin is reported to be discharged from his military duty on June 12, 2024. Fans are waiting on pins and needles for the Moon singer to return home and see him after 18 months.