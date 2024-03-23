'Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together': James Middleton posts touching tribute to sister Kate Middleton after cancer announcement

Kate Middleton revealed the reason behind her prolonged absence from public view on Friday, March 22, which was soon followed by a touching tribute offered by her brother, James Middleton, on Instagram.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales – which Kensington Palace manages – released a video of Kate Middleton where she thanked everyone for their support and “wonderful messages” while she recovered from her surgery. The Princess revealed about starting preventative chemotherapy later in the video.

Soon after Kate’s video was posted on Instagram, her brother, James Middleton, also took to Instagram to post a picture of him with Kate back when the two were kids. In the caption of the image, the 36-year-old wrote:

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

James Middleton’s post had amassed over 200k likes and 6k comments at the time of writing this article, with countless supportive and loving words from their well-wishers pouring in.

Kate Middleton revealed on Instagram that her cancer was discovered in post-operative tests

Talking about her health and new developments in the last few months in the video, Kate Middleton revealed how the news of cancer came as a “huge shock” to both her and Prince William.

She also shared how the couple were doing their best “to process and manage it privately” for the sake of their young family.

Kate then talked about how she recovered from the major abdominal surgery before being able to start the cancer treatment. She also discussed the struggles of breaking the news to her children, saying:

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

She continued:

"As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on things that will help me heal, in my mind, body, and spirits."

Towards the end, the Princess stated how the Wales family needed privacy to navigate the crisis. She further said:

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

She ended her message by asking everyone “facing this disease” in whatever form to not lose faith or hope, saying, “You are not alone.”

Kate’s video attracted over 65 million views, 4 million likes, and over 200k supportive comments from her well-wishers, at the time of writing this article.

The revelation about Kate Middleton’s cancer makes it the second royal crisis with the disease, following King Charles’ cancer announcement made by Buckingham Palace earlier in 2024.