Pain Hustlers first teaser gives a glimpse at pharmaceutical-centric drama starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans

Earlier on September 6, Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming drama-thriller Pain Hustlers, starring the likes of Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. Directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker David Yates, known for his work on the Harry Potter franchise, the movie is an adaptation of a pharmaceutical-industry commentary adapted from Evan Hughes's book of the same name.

The movie will revolve around Liza Drake, played by Emily Blunt, a blue-collar single mother who has recently lost her job and is struggling to make ends meet. Her association with sales representative Pete Brenner, played by Chris Evans, pushes her onto an ethically dubious path of pharmaceutical racketeering.

Starring the likes of Blunt and Evans, Pain Hustlers will be released on October 27, 2023. In a story loosely based on real events, the movie will deal with the corrupt side of the American Pharmaceutical industry. Hughes’ book deals with companies pushing drug-induced medicines and opioids as pain suppressants to create an alternate economy.

Liza Drake is portrayed as a poor blue-collar worker struggling with the health of her young daughter. Having begun a job at a new startup, she quickly realizes the ethically-problematic aspects of the company. The trailer of course, offers a much more optimistic take.

Blunt can be seen explaining her reasons for giving in to the corruption. Fired in her past company, she is hired by a new startup headed by Andy Garcia. Drake seems to undergo a remarkable, albeit corrupt transformation that revolves around her need to help her ailing daughter. Forced to make difficult choices, Blunt’s character seemingly undergoes a corrupt transformation in a Breaking Bad fashion.

The movie will depict the nature and the sheer grand scale of an entire industry's corruption. Contending with an unstable boss played by Andy Garcia, Drake will be compelled to choose between her daughter and a dangerous life that revolves around degrading the medical industry of her country. Thus, Pain Hustlers promises to be a bold, Wolf of Wall Street-eque take on the pharmaceutical industry of America.

According to Netflix's description of Pain Hustlers, the movie is:

"A sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed."

Promising a concoction of drama and comedy, the film boasts a talented cast that includes Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, and Willie Raysor, alongside Blunt, Evans, and Garcia.

More about Emily Blunt's role in Pain Hustlers

In addition to her leading role, Emily Blunt also serves as an executive producer for the film, underlining her commitment to the project. Director David Yates mentioned in an interview that Blunt was drawn to the character of Liza because she was not the typical honorable and straightforward leading female character.

According to Yates, Blunt said the following about her character:

“She said, ‘You know what, David? I’m so sick of seeing leading female characters who have to be so honorable and straightforward.’ What she loved about Liza is she’s sometimes a little bit shady to get the deal done and fulfill her ambition, and she gets taken up by the whole rollercoaster of it."

He further shared:

"And I think what we both love about that character is the fact that Liza is fallible, ultimately, and she sort of loses her way a little bit in the moral maze of it all. And I think Emily was excited by creating that character for the audience to see a woman who’s fallible and culpable and accountable for her actions.”

Liza is depicted as a character with shades of gray who is willing to bend the rules to achieve her goals, and fans are excited to see Blunt portraying what seems to be an intesely complex character.

Pain Hustlers is set to premiere in select theaters on October 20, 2023, followed by its availability for streaming on Netflix starting October 27, 2023. The film's teaser has already generated considerable anticipation for this gripping drama, promising a thought-provoking exploration of the pharmaceutical industry's darker side.